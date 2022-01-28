Audubon Area Community Services has been offering free public transportation for residents to get to COVID-19 vaccine appointments since vaccines became available, which transportation director Dan Lanham said has only magnified the importance of the year-round service.
Transportation is offered through the AACS Green River Intra-County Transit System (GRITS).
Lanham said the efforts have been targeted toward encouraging more people to get the vaccine, especially those that have limited access to transportation.
“We’re trying to make it easier for people to go and get their vaccine,” he said. “That’s going to benefit us all in the long-run, the more people that get the vaccine.”
Lanham said there are no qualifications to receive transportation through GRITS, although about 92% of its services are utilized by Medicaid clients, who, due to lack of access to a vehicle, are provided with transportation, through their insurance, to medical appointments.
During COVID-19, these services have been vital in providing transportation to the hospital or any other needs to COVID-positive individuals.
“We’ve tried to do our part during the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Our drivers have really risked themselves and their families — their health — throughout this whole thing. They’re still transporting people who are COVID-positive every day. COVID-positive people still have to go to the doctor; they still have to go to dialysis appointments, and we’ve been very fortunate that we have drivers here that have volunteered to transport those folks.”
While ensuring residents who need transportation receive it during the pandemic is vital, Lanham said public transportation services are always important.
GRITS covers transportation for three western Kentucky regions, which includes 22 counties, according to Lanham, and is responsible for providing about 2,500 trips per day.
The service began with a small grant in 1977, he said, with just seven vehicles in a partnership with Green River Area Development District.
Lanham said the service has grown to more than 100 vehicles, most of which are wheelchair accessible, and employs around 125 people.
“The vast majority of our clients have no other way to be transported,” Lanham said.
While many riders are Medicaid clients, Lanham said GRITS also provides transportation for other needs, such as going to the grocery store, a hair appointment or to go shopping.
Additionally, he said the service helps provide transportation for individuals with disabilities to day centers while caretakers may have to attend work or school.
“The only alternative besides us would be ambulances, which is very expensive and would limit their ability to transport people in accidents or with serious health conditions,” he said. “It makes a big difference to the community.”
Lanham said the GRITS program is looking for more drivers. Many of its current drivers are retired from other jobs and do this in their spare time.
“We’ve been on a hiring spree, and we still could use people,” he said.
The job requires a lot of compassion and a desire to serve, he said.
“We have good employees,” he said. “They get attached to these clients, and some of them have serious health problems and they pass away, and it’s hard on the drivers.
“You can’t work here without compassion for the people we serve.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.