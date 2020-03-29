Schools, day cares, gyms, salons and other businesses have temporarily closed, leaving millions in the nation and tens of thousands of Kentuckians without steady work as the coronavirus spreads across the United States and forces impacted workers to get help from the government.
More than 3 million people applied for unemployment insurance in the week of March 15 when seasonally adjusted, according to the Department of Labor, with 48,847 of those being Kentuckians. The U.S. Senate recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, which is poised to give a one-time $1,200 check to individuals making less than $75,000 a year. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the measure on Friday.
Gov. Andy Beshear has mandated the closure of public-facing businesses, putting many people out of work temporarily.
“We know that it is difficult. We know that it is going to be tough,” Beshear said on March 18 when he made the decree. “But again, there are just additional steps that we have to take as a people.”
However, there are people still working across numerous sectors, with a few changes to their daily schedules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Entities such as law enforcement and fire departments have begun screening calls or putting priorities on certain responses to reduce potential exposure to the virus.
Andrew Boggess, Owensboro Police Department spokesman, said the department has made changes to its normal routines, such as not gathering officers in large groups.
Boggess added officers are using hand sanitizer frequently and are handwashing regularly.
Dispatch is also screening calls to protect officers. For example, dispatch officers will ask if the caller has had a fever or if they’ve been in contact with someone who has had a fever recently. A fever is the symptom of the coronavirus.
“The officer is definitely going to want to use a mask if necessary if they actually end up responding out,” he said.
Fire departments have adopted similar practices.
Boggess said the police officers are also handling the way they respond to scenes. Officers may take reports over the phone with incidents such as vandalism, thefts and other crimes where a suspect is no longer on scene.
“Just like everybody else I think in the country, we’re constantly assessing and reassessing things on a daily basis,” he said.
Grocery stores and pharmacies are still open and operating.
Jeff Danhauer, owner of Danhauer Drug Store, said the pharmacy is taking care of patients as normal.
“It’s not our first rodeo,” he said. “Had a little panic buying (during the week of March 15).”
Alcohol swabs and thermometers were the popular items, Danhauer said.
“Of course they were worried about the supply of medications,” he added.
In an effort to protect his customers and staff, Danhauer said he has encouraged customers to use the pharmacy’s delivery service and is regularly cleaning doors and counters.
Other stores have also experienced their share of panic buying. Rodney Johnson, manager of the IGA, 900 E. 25th St. said during the week of March 15, he experienced a surge in his business, selling about 2.5 times more than what the business usually does.
“(It) was crazy,” he said. “They were buying up everything they could get their hands on.”
Johnson said hand sanitizer, toilet paper, beef, milk, eggs and water were flying off the shelves. The store was out of toilet paper and hoped to restock by Friday, he said.
Johnson complimented his employees for working during the unusual business surge.
“My crew did an outstanding job helping keep things together,” he said.
Johnson added the store has been cleaning as much as possible, has utilized sneeze guards at the service counter and has reduced its hours company-wide from 8 a.m to 7 p.m.
Some restaurants are still open with the eateries using curbside pickup to bring in income.
Funeral homes have canceled public visitations and limiting the number of people at a funeral to 10.
Schools across the state, which remain closed until April at the earliest, have implemented Non-Traditional Instruction that allows students to learn even while they are at home and off from school. Also, those who would normally be out of work, such as bus drivers, have taken other roles in school districts, such as cleaning.
Medical professionals and health officials are still working. The Green River District Health Department provides regular updates on the number of cases within the region.
Construction and expansion projects around the county are still ongoing with construction crews and workers abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols for preventing the spread of the disease. Groves Electrical Services, based in Madisonville, is still working on relighting the Glover H. Cary Bridge by July and the Evansville-based Klenck Company is still on track to continue the demolition of Gabe’s Tower slated to be completed by the same time.
“Both companies intend to continue to work,” Owensboro City Assistant Lelan Hancock said.
Sonya Dixon, a spokeswoman for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, which is using Bowen Engineering and Construction, said construction crews are still working on the Cavin Water Treatment Plant, which is still on schedule to be online by late spring 2021.
“We’re going to continue to evaluate it as we move through this coronavirus crisis,” she said.
Although OMU has closed its lobby to the public, the utility is still providing water, electricity and internet service.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.