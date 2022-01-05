Big Rivers Electric Corp. held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its new $10.8 million headquarters in Owensboro.
The headquarters, a four-story building at 710 W. Second St., will replace the current office in Henderson.
The building will be 47,000 square feet.
Bob Berry, president and CEO of Big Rivers, expressed gratitude to the city and county for their part in the project.
“It’s a great day for Big Rivers, it’s a great day for Owensboro, and it’s a great day for the Daviess County community,” Berry said.
Wayne Elliot, board chair for Big Rivers, said that Owensboro has welcomed them with “open arms.”
Berry echoed the sentiment.
“My staff has been in awe of the reception and the welcoming that Daviess County and Owensboro has brought to us,” Berry said.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson, members of the Big Rivers board of directors and many Big Rivers employees attended the ceremony.
“We’re extremely excited to bring Big Rivers here,” Watson said. “It’s just going to make our community that much better.”
Berry said it was a long process to get this project underway.
“It took a lot to get this done,” Berry said. “It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people.”
Berry also expressed his gratitude for employees of Big Rivers.
“We’ve got some of the best employees in the country,” Berry said.
He said many Big Rivers employees are excited about the move to Owensboro.
Along with the new headquarters, Big Rivers is building a $30 million operations center at 3805 W. Fifth St.
It will be a combined with Kenergy Corp. and will employ 145 people.
According to Big Rivers spokesperson Jennifer Keach, 60 Big Rivers employees and 85 Kenergy employees will work there.
The new headquarters is expected to be completed by late 2022. The operations center is expected to be completed by late 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.