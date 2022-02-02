We don’t know exactly what to expect with the storm bearing down on us, but I doubt many of us have forgotten the ice storm of 2009. It was late, past midnight, as I lay in bed and listened to the snap, crackle and pop of limbs crashing through lower branches all around my neighborhood. It was unsettling, the noise, all staccato one minute, big swooshing the next, and even tucked up in bed and toasty, I grew agitated and scared.
Temperatures plummeted, and only folks of a certain age, those who grew up on farms or during the depression, seemed to weather the hardship with grit and defiance. But then, not all of them, like my parents, who were in fragile health at the time. They huddled together at my brother’s, who had a generator, and we flopped around his house like the desperate sorts we were.
He and his wife had gathered my parents and her parents and we sat in suspended animation for days, venturing out only for more fuel for the generator and food, from the few places still open. The roads were treacherous, and as the days progressed, each new trip out seemed to be a tempting of fate.
And here we (might) go again.
The weather models are lining up to suggest an ugly mess bearing down on us, and if you haven’t stocked up on batteries, candles and Fiddle Faddle, the time is upon you. I have friends who fled the county a day before the storm was to arrive, heading with their golf clubs to a warmer clime. Yet, this three-thousand-mile-long storm system is apt to interfere with their tee times, since heavy rain is predicted for Florida, and it has been so cold the iguanas are dropping like safes from the trees.
I’d like to see that, truly, but it seems wrong to be shivering in fleece while palm trees sway.
Those of us lucky enough to have a gas stove and matches will be able to feed ourselves if the power goes out. The grocery stores, already strained with supply chain issues, will be slammed soon, and I’ll probably see you out there, swinging elbows and racing down aisles like a contestant in some demented Chuck Barris game show.
I have a little resentment about the weather, even though I secretly harbor a child-like glee when the wind blows and the snow falls and sky darkens in ominous ways. But lately, it just seems cruel that, on top of everything else, this winter has decided to go all drama queen on us and send down snow and ice to wreck what paltry plans we may have made.
On the other hand, I complain when winter is more like spring, leaving all the bugs and weeds snoozing to grow monstrous come May. I like the cold. Not bitter, dangerous cold, but enough cold to see my breath, enough to make me sigh with relief and gratitude when I come into a warm house. That burning sensation in my cheeks, the scarf still around my neck, the door firmly closed on a hostile, frigid world.
So batten down and button up. Stock up on soup, and coffee, tea. Any potable, really, to get you through. Remember 2009 and how we survived. We can do it again if we have to.
