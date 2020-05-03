By 11 a.m. Saturday, the first vehicles began lining up at Good Shepherd Church on Bittel Road, and the line stretched around the church parking lot by 12:30 p.m.
At the two larger cookers, Matt Royal and a group of cooks were preparing chickens, pork and beef. By 12:30, Royal’s nonprofit group, Glory to God, and Good Shepherd Church members, were ready to begin giving out hundreds of free meals to people in their vehicles.
“We built that smoker last night,” Royal said, pointing to a large smoker cooking meat on a nearby trailer. “We decided to do a big one. We call it the ‘Holy Smoker.’ ”
Before Saturday, Glory to God had given away 3,000 meals since late March, and the expectation was that over 1,000 meals would be given away on Saturday.
“It all started out of fun, and (thinking), ‘what could we do for the community?’ ” Royal said. “We cook.”
So the group decided to have a drive-thru dinner, with everyone invited. “We decided to have them come to our party, but you can’t stay,” Royal said. “You’ve got to go.”
Food and cash were donated to help fund the community cook, which included four 400-pound hogs, 40 chickens, beef and side items. When not holding community cooks, the group also helps out through deeds like delivering groceries and meals.
“You never experience real joy until you do something like this,” said group secretary Josh Bennett. But, planning and executing an event like Saturday’s cook takes a lot of effort.
“There’s a lot of us who have been up for 48 hours,” Bennett said. “But we wouldn’t change a thing about it,”
None of the visitors were allowed to get out of their vehicles, although a woman did flag Royal down to give him a donation.
“Everything we do, we try to do in the safest way possible,” Bennett said.
Jermey Frashure, a Glory to God club officer, said Saturday’s event was worth the effort.
“What brought me out was the fellowship, and … doing this for the community,” Frashure said. “You get hooked.”
Britney Jones, who attends Good Shepherd Church, heard about the event from a church service on Facebook Live. Jones, her daughter Maelynn, and her mother Staci Havens were near the front of the line.
“We actually planned our day around this,” Jones said. “We had plans to go to our property on Lake Malone, and we decided to postpone it and come out and enjoy the festivities.”
Angela Hardaway and Robert Hardaway came to the event not initially planning to pick up any dinners.
“We were bringing over a donation to help the cause,” Angela Hardaway said. “They said, ‘you might as well stay in line.’ ”
Robert Hardaway said the family was happy to donate. Also, the couple’s children were hoping to get some smoked ribs for dinner.
“We like to give back and support people in the community, people who might be more affected by COVID-19,” Robert Hardaway said. “We just want to reach out and do our part.”
Royal, who owns Royal Electric and Design, said he one day hopes to open a restaurant. Royal said the Glory to God cooks plan to keep active in the community, and are preparing to sell their own barbecue sauce to support their efforts.
“This is the funnest thing you could ever do in your life,” Royal said of Saturday’s event. “... When you enjoy something, it’s not work.” Royal said the group was prepared to keep on cooking Saturday for as long as it took.
“If we get more food to cook, we’ll stay,” he said.
James Mayse
