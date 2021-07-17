How about using one of the city’s two trolleys to cruise downtown streets at night with a musician playing on board, making stops at restaurants and bars for people to hop off and get an alcoholic beverage to sip?
That’s the idea that five recent graduates of Leadership Owensboro came up with recently.
They call it Brews & Tunes.
Emmy Woosley, spokeswoman for the group, said they would like to see a program that works like this: “People could buy a wrist band that shows they’re 21 or over. They can get alcoholic beverages from downtown establishments in Green Cups and take them on the trolley. Local musicians would be playing on the trolley.”
She said there is no start date yet.
“I don’t know if it can be this year,” Woosley said. “It will take more than our small group to do this. But I would like to see it done in a semi-regular basis sometime this year.”
The problem, she said, is finding some agency to take charge of the plan.
Woosley said, “We’re working with Visit Owensboro (the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau). We’d like to see a collaboration between them and the city and have the convention center sell the wristbands.”
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said, “I’m up for anything that creates a flow of people through downtown. Little amenities like this help bring people to town.”
But he said he’s not sure that agency could take on the project.
“We would promote it,” Kirk said.
He said the legality of taking alcoholic beverages on a city trolley would have to be worked out.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “I like the aspect of having a musician on board and them going to more than one place.”
Kirk said he plans to meet with the group in a couple of weeks for more discussions.
He said the idea sounds similar to “pedal bars” in some cities, where patrons sit at a mobile bar and pedal it through downtown streets.
Except here, they wouldn’t have to pedal, Kirk said.
Pamela Canary, manager of Owensboro Transit System, said the trolley holds 13 people now, and 40 when social distancing isn’t required.
