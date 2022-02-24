The Caregivers Support Group of Owensboro-Daviess County is celebrating its 20th year of providing a supportive space for grandparents, relatives and other caregivers of children who are placed in custody outside of their homes of origin.
The group helps provide information and resource networking for caregivers, according to Amanda Hirtz, youth service center coordinator for Owensboro Innovation Middle School who coordinates the support group.
The group also offers peer support for both caregivers and the children involved.
Not only does the support group offer attendees a chance to share resources and hear from local experts regarding topics related to caring for children, Hirtz said, but it also provides a community for the individuals and the children they are caring for.
“This group is so important to our community because they need this,” she said. “They need to be able to come together to share stories, to share resources.”
Hirtz said the group provides invaluable relationships and a support network for caregivers and children to know they are not alone and share experiences and information with one another.
The fact that the group has kept going for 20 years, she said, is a testament to how much it is needed and valued by those participating in it.
Hirtz said she was a freshman in high school when the group was developed by her mother, who was then the family resource coordinator.
Even then, she said she was involved with the group, volunteering her time to help provide child care services while caregivers met and listened to presentations from guest speakers.
“I was very thankful it was something I could continue,” she said. “It’s a program that’s very near and dear to my heart and a lot of the caregivers.”
There are caregivers, according to Hirtz, that have been participating in the support group for more than a decade.
The service, she said, is very much needed.
Currently, she said there are 109 students enrolled throughout Owensboro Public Schools who have a grandparent listed as their primary caregiver.
The group is not just open to OPS students. Hirtz said anyone in Daviess County who is a primary caregiver for a child and not their biological parent is welcome to attend.
The group meets the last Thursday of each month. The next one will be hosted Thursday.
Anyone interested in more information can reach out to Hirtz by email at amanda.hirtz@owensboro.kyschools.us.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
