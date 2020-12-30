A team of Apollo High School students has placed in the top three in the annual Congressional App Challenge.
This is the second year in a row they have achieved this accolade. Seniors Ada Parris and Kash Leslie, and junior Craig Bertke will be recognized by Rep. Brett Guthrie in early 2021 for their achievements.
The team of students, who titled themselves Go To Technician, developed an online database system that allows project managers for various job sites to find the appropriate technicians for their jobs. The database also allows for reviews for technicians and allows project managers to track what skills technicians have, where they are located, and what kind of work they have previously completed, according to Jonathan Leohr, AHS engineering and computer science teacher.
Leohr said Apollo is one of the few public high schools in the commonwealth that has a Code Pathway and offers four years of programming classes. This year, he taught the Project Based Programming course, in which students developed the apps. Students in the class are put into groups and asked to find a local need and work with people in the community to develop a “coded solution” for any issues within that field.
“The students are put fully in the driver’s seat and tasked with learning new languages on their own with only minor direction and help from me as the teacher,” Leohr said.
All three groups of students in the class submitted their applications for the app challenge, and Ada, Kash and Craig’s group finished third overall in the challenge.
He said students are excited about this opportunity presented by Guthrie’s office, and for the congressman’s visit.
“This experience is one they will never forget. It will boost their resumes and applications for years to come,” Leohr said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team or their accomplishments and I look forward to continuing this path of excellence.”
Last year, Apollo competed in this app challenge for the first time and the school had almost 50 submissions. In most districts, there were 10 or fewer submissions.
The Congressional App Challenge is for middle and high school students, and it challenges them to learn code and encourages careers in computer science. Each year, students are able to submit apps they have created and each Congressional district has its own challenge. Winning students have their apps on public display in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
