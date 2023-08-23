The Lincoln Hills Development Corporation's Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is hosting a Diamond Tours casino bus trip to Biloxi, Mississippi, and New Orleans.
Attendees will spend six days visiting a Gulf Coast casino, taking a guided tour of Bay St. Louis, enjoying Mardi Gras World, seeing the Mississippi River on a riverboat cruise, exploring the French Quarter and learning about the U.S. Navy at the Battleship USS Alabama in Mobile.
The trip is scheduled for May 6-11 and costs $789 per person with a non-refundable deposit of $100. Reservations and final payments are due by Feb. 28. Trip pickup will be available in Tell City and Owensboro.
The package includes motor coach transportation, five nights lodging, five breakfasts, three dinners and all tour and attraction fees. The trip is open to the public and to all ages.
To make reservations or for more information, contact Kathleen Rhodes, Lincoln Hills Development Corporation outreach and enrollment specialist, at 1-800-467-1435 ext. 230 or email krhodes@lhdc.org.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
