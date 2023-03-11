Snow Plunge

Ken Caselden, left, Clark Pelphrey and Bret Maynard, members of the Ice Bath Posse, practice cold exposure during a snowstorm.

 Photo submitted

An Owensboro group, dubbed the Ice Bath Posse, has been participating cold exposure and breathwork to aid in health.

Jennifer Francis-Gehring, Jan Alvey, Bret Maynard, Ken Caselden and Clark Pelphrey, members of the Ice Posse, are traveling to Lake Cumberland today to participate in their first Polar Plunge, an international event hosted by the Special Olympics.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.