The nonpartisan Kentucky League of Women Voters is calling on state lawmakers to put the brakes on plans to pass new state House redistricting maps this week.
State House Republicans announced their redistricting plan last Thursday, although the bill won’t be filed in Frankfort until Tuesday, January 4, the first day of the legislative session. The plan, the League of Women Voters said Monday, favors incumbents and includes “sharp divisions” in certain counties, including Daviess County, “designed to ensure those currently holding office could continue to do so.”
The public needs time to view the redistricting maps before lawmakers vote, said Susan Perkins Weston, a board member with the League of Women Voters.
“The public ought to have time to comment,” Weston said. “We have been working on this since 2017. All along we have been saying, ‘please hold hearings. Please release the maps early.’ ”
The rough maps presented last week show Daviess County being reduced from five House Districts to three: the Seventh District, represented by Rep. Suzanne Miles; the 13th District, represented by Rep. DJ Johnson; and the 14th District, represented by Rep. Scott Lewis. All three are Republicans.
The 14th District would be expanded to include Hancock County, and the Seventh District would be made smaller geographically and be inside Daviess County. The 13th District, which is currently inside the city of Owensboro, would have its boundaries pushed east to include more rural parts of the county.
The maps released during House GOP leadership press conference last week didn’t include precinct by precinct changes.
“In what the House released, we can’t fully tell what happened to Daviess County,” Weston said.
The current 13th District was designed so “there’s a legislator set up to be responsive to the residents of the town,” Weston said.
Regarding protecting incumbents, Weston said the state House Democrats engaged in that as well when they held the majority and drew districting maps. The maps are required to be redrawn based on the latest U.S. Census data.
Democratic party leaders created the current House districts in 2013.
“I wouldn’t say this map is worse than that previous one,” Weston said. “I’m saying citizens should ask for it to be drawn better.”
Incumbents “shouldn’t be the driver’s seat” in redistricting, Weston said.
The changes to the 14th District and Seventh District are not surprising, Weston said, because they were driven by changes in population.
“Daviess is where there is growth,” Weston said.
The region outside Daviess County has lost population, so the Seventh and 14th Districts would reflect those changes, Weston said.
The change to the 13th District make the district part city-part county, with voters in different areas having differing priorities, Weston said.
“Either group might be frustrated by that,” Weston said.
When asked if she felt expanding the 13th District into the county was a way to bring more rural, conservative-leaning Republican voters into the district, Weston said, “I think it’s possible.”
Johnson, when asked if pushing the boundaries of the 13th District into the county would help him as a Republican, said, “I would say there is a chance it would,” but said the change in the district would be a benefit to the county.
“As the 13th District state representative, much of what I do impacts the entire region, so having an expanded presence in Daviess County is a good thing,” Johnson said. “There are interests for county residents that I need to be aware of, and having a larger presence in the county gives me an opportunity to serve the county while still serving the city.”
The 13th District does not include the entire city. The Seventh District previously was part of Owensboro and will have a larger portion under the new map, Johnson said.
Johnson said of him and Miles, “I think both of us can better serve the entire county area with this arrangement.”
The House leadership office did not return a call or email for comment Monday. Miles could not be reached for comment.
Weston said the House GOP plan seems to have created districts of equal size, and the plan-makers “appear in good faith to have expanded” the ability of minority voters to elect candidates.
Redistricting to benefit a particular political party does not violate the constitution, Weston said.
The hope, Weston said, is that the redistricting bill will not be voted on the first week. Meanwhile, the Senate has not released its redistricting plan for its districts or for Congressional districts. Last week, House Speaker David Osborne said he anticipated the Senate would release its plan Tuesday, the first day of the 2022 legislative session.
When asked what the League of Women Voters wants, Weston said they support changing the filing deadline for office. Osborne said a bill would be introduced this week to move the filing deadline of January 25.
Also, Weston said, the organization wants “time, if they would give it to us. That’s a big ask at this point.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
