A local group formed to advocate for constitutional rights is requesting Daviess Fiscal Court declare the county a Second Amendment “safe harbor.”

If approved, the resolution would be a statement by Fiscal Court that county government acknowledges the right “to keep and bear arms” for protection and defense of “one’s community and county,” which can be found in both the U.S. Constitution and state Constitution.

