The Owensboro Blue Bridge Pride group will be hosting its first Pride Prom on Saturday, and all ages of the community are encouraged to don their best disco attire, pull on some platformed shoes and come celebrate.

Pride Prom will run from 6 to 11 p.m. at Unity Fellowship, 625 Allen Street. The theme is 1970s dance and disco, though attendees can dress however they like, and even come in traditional, formal attire.

Awards will be given out to best dressed couple, along with a few others. There will also be food and drinks, and a live DJ with special performances by Winter League, Black House Trolly, and Kanashii.

It is a substance-free event, said Bob Coons, Unity Fellowship pastor and one of the event organizers.

The Owensboro Blue Bridge Pride group, formerly known at Owensboro Pride, is an LGBTQ+ advocacy group that wants to host inclusive and fun events for all, beginning with Pride Prom, Coons said.

“We want to have visibility and a presence in Owensboro as a Pride organization,” he said. “We think Owensboro is big enough to do that on our own, and we feel like we need to do that.”

He said it’s important for there to be a support network for LGBTQ+ individuals in the area that is local and more accessible.

Blue Bridge Pride will be that group, and there are plans for the group to host at least half a dozen events for families throughout the year. It also has aspirations of forming an Owensboro youth group for LGBTQ+ teens in need of support and camaraderie.

Pride Prom will be the group’s first event separate from the Tri-State Alliance, based out of Evansville. The Owensboro LGBTQ+ community and its allies have appreciated the support of TSA throughout the years, but want to break away and do their own thing, said Coons.

The Blue Bridge Pride group was born from that initiative, and organizers are excited to get started planning events.

Coons said any individuals interested in participating or supporting the group can do so by visiting the Owensboro Blue Bridge Pride Facebook group, or contacting him directly at 270-315-9028.

For more information about Pride Prom, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/945281989468620.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315