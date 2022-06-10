By Michael Crimmins and Keith Lawrence
For more than a decade, Bicycle Owensboro has been working to try to improve bicycle routes in both Owensboro and Daviess County.
So far, the effort has seen a lot of stops and starts.
But with gas prices seemingly rising hourly, people might be thinking more about biking to places these days.
And the Chamber Young Professionals is joining with Bicycle Owensboro on a survey to see what challenges people face in both walking and biking in Owensboro.
Jared Revlett, a member of the Chamber Young Professionals’ community development committee and a board member of Bicycle Owensboro, said, “We have a pretty solid bicycle community. We decided to do a survey to see if people walk and bike and what challenges do they face.
“We’re partnering with Bicycle Owensboro, Owensboro Health and the United Way to send the survey to the people on their email list.”
Earlier this week, the survey had seen 111 responses, he said.
“And we just started last Friday,” Revlett said. “We’ve heard from people from 18 to 65 and older. We’ll take the data and determine what needs we can try to address.
“Obviously, we’ll need the support of the city commission and Fiscal Court, and we’ll have to apply for grants. The Greenbelt is great, but it doesn’t go to places like downtown or Wesleyan Park Plaza. We may need more bike lanes.”
Felicia Nicely, chair of the CYP’s community development committee, said the idea behind the survey is to see what Owensboro residents feel is the “biggest need area” for the chamber to focus on for walking and bicycling around town.
“This has been on the radar for some time,” she said. “The goal of this survey is just to see what does Owensboro feel we need to improve, or to promote them walking and bicycling more.”
Nicely said the survey began to assess the possible need for bike racks, but it has expanded to include a wider scope, from asking questions on people’s habits of walking to public transit questions.
“It obviously helps people with their personal and mental health,” she said of the activities. “But what people don’t realize is it promotes a greater sense of community. You know when you have all these people gathered together walking down the street it creates more of that neighbor-ness.
“If you’re walking down second street and you see all these places, then you walk in. So you’re helping community businesses too.”
The survey will be up through June 27.
“We know that young people look at walkability and bike scores as two key components in deciding where to live,” said Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president. “That is why so many growing communities across the country are improving access to sidewalks and bike lanes.
“CYP was founded by the chamber so the leaders here under 40 can have a bigger impact on our economic potential. It is so affirming to see them lead in this way.”
SharrowsIn 2010, the city created 12 miles of “sharrows” — shared routes for both automobiles and bicycles.
The north-south route was along Daviess Street from downtown to East Byers Avenue and on to the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park.
The east-west route was along Tamarack Road, starting at the greenbelt on the west side of town to Placid Place and on to East Byers Avenue.
The city painted 260 white chevrons indicating the direction to travel and stenciled a cyclist on the pavement along with a “Share the Road” sign on every block.
Bicycle Owensboro was also talking to Daviess Fiscal Court about bike routes in the county.
But things slowed after that.
In 2005, PRIDE of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. said it hoped to double the mileage of hiking trails in the community.
The proposed trails would have stretched from the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 231 near the William H. Natcher Bridge to the RiverPark Center downtown — and tie in with a riverfront walk leading to English Park — and from the Kentucky 56-81 intersection to Bosley Road.
That was more than a dozen miles.
At the time, the city was working to establish more than 100 miles of bike lanes along major streets.
But money became an issue, and the project failed to develop.
The survey can be accessed at https://forms.gle/N2KnEHtG6tirEdCn9
