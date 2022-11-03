Officials with the Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP and other groups said Wednesday they want more involvement in how the county selects voting centers in future elections.
The head of the NAACP, the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and the Citizens Committee said the placement of the county’s 12 polling centers for Tuesday’s election negatively impacts city residents — particularly Black voters — ones without transportation and ones with disabilities.
The heads of the organizations told a crowd at the Daviess County Courthouse they are not trying to change the plan for Tuesday’s election, but want to influence where voting centers are located in the future.
After the presentation, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she would be happy to have more community involvement in elections and that people are welcome to attend county board of elections meetings.
The board of elections, which is made up of Democrats and Republicans, selected the voting centers for the election. That plan was approved by the state board of elections.
The county is using polling centers rather than precincts. Officials from the groups said the voting centers are skewed toward rural areas and that 45% of all county voters live in 12 census tracks inside city limits that are serviced by two voting centers.
Sixty-% of the county’s Black voting age residents, and “a majority of those living in poverty,” live in those 12 census tracks, which are all inside the former U.S. 60 bypass, according to information provided by the Citizens Committee.
“We believe the limited number of polling places raise questions of equal access to voting, especially for minority groups” and people lacking transportation, Public Life Foundation Executive Director Joe Berry said, and “numerous individuals and groups have raised these concerns.”
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, head of the Owensboro NAACP chapter, said the groups are “not pointing the finger” at McCarty or the county board of elections, but said citizen groups must be part of the process of choosing voting centers in the future.
“I don’t think it was done with malice or evil intent, but I do think it was without forethought” of how the selection would affect minority neighborhoods, Randolph said. “Sometimes, (voting) is the only time our voice is heard.”
Later, Randolph said she would like to see more representation on the county board of elections from across the city and more involvement in the selection of voting centers.
Olga McKissic, director of Western Academy at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, said she was concerned there was no voting center near the Owensboro Sportscenter. The Sportscenter has been used for voting in the past, but was unavailable due to scheduling of the main floor.
McCarty said in an email sent Wednesday that the hallway of the Sportscenter wasn’t large enough for the expected general election voter turnout and the facility manager wanted to charge the county $6,500 for use of the building.
Several factors are used to gauge whether a site is suitable for voting, such as parking, whether its accessible to people with disabilities, location, cost and availability. McKissic said nearby city schools should have been considered.
Also, “the Neblett Center was not called, and I have a concern about that,” McKissic said. “Sometimes, all we need to hear is, ‘We’re sorry, we made a mistake, in the future we will be more cognizant.’ That was something I didn’t hear.”
McCarty said the county’s voting centers were approved by the state in September. McCarty said she received little comment on the locations of the voting centers.
“I only had one person” comment,” she said.
The heads of the Public Life Foundation, NAACP and Citizens Committee didn’t contact her with concerns about the locations, McCarty said.
“Not one of those three reached out to me and asked, ‘Why are things the way they are?’ ” she said.
West side city schools and places like Lee Manor “were not chosen due to lack of space and lack of parking,” McCarty said in an email. Third Baptist Church, the closest center to the Sportscenter on Fifth Street “is only 1.4 miles from the Sportscenter,” has parking and accessibility and is next to a bus stop, McCarty’s email said. City buses will run for free on election day.
McCarty said the county has an arrangement with OVG360, the organization that manages the Sportscenter, to hold election days open for the next five years, so the main floor can be used for voting.
McCarty said she would work with people interested in helping choose voting centers for future elections.
“I would love to have people come to the board of elections meetings,” McCarty said. “We don’t want to miss anything, and if we are, it’s good to bring that to our attention.”
