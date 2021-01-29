A group of organizations, including the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, the ACLU, and the American Probation and Parole Association, called Thursday for state legislators to approve a constitutional amendment that would give most felons back their voting rights once they have completed their sentences.

House Bill 232 has already been filed in Frankfort for consideration during this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers sponsoring the bill said Thursday that last year’s effort was stalled by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they feel confident a constitutional amendment could be approved this year.

Officials from several organizations discussed the bill during a presentation of the League of Women Voters’ annual report on felony disenfranchisement in Kentucky. The report found, despite a 2019 executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear to restore voting rights to some people with felony convictions, almost 200,000 people were blocked from voting by a felony last year.

Fran Wagner, president of the state League of Women Voters chapter, said 5.92% of state residents are unable to vote due to a felony conviction. “That is the fourth-highest rate of disenfranchisement in the nation,” she said.

The report found 38,665 Black state residents have lost their right to vote because of a felony, which makes up 15.1% of the state’s Black population.

“African-Americans are disproportionately affected,” Wagner said, adding that the rate of Black residents who are disenfranchised is 2.5 times higher than that of the general population.

“In Kentucky today, one in seven African-Americans of voting age can’t vote,” said Marcus Ray, conference president for the Kentucky NAACP.

Beshear’s order did restore voting rights to 178,400 people last year but did not restore rights for certain violent offenses, treason, bribery, first-degree strangulation and human trafficking. Also, people convicted of federal offenses and people convicted in other states did not have their rights restored.

Lawmakers approved a bill to allow courts to expunge some felonies in 2016. The League of Women Voters found only 3,200 people had their right to vote restored through an expungement between 2016 and the end of 2020.

Expungement is too expensive for some people due to the $340 in fees needed to apply. The report said, while payment plans are available, a person’s felony is not officially expunged until the fees are paid.

Nicole Porter, director of advocacy for The Sentencing Project, said, “Kentucky is among the most restrictive states in the country” in felony disenfranchisement.

“Kentucky is one of three states that does not automatically restore voter rights,” she said. “Now is the time for Kentucky to do more.”

Other states have taken steps to restore voting rights to felons. In 2018, for example, Florida restored the right to vote to 1.4 million residents, Porter said.

“Hopefully, this year Kentucky will get it done,” she said.

House Bill 232 would restore voting rights to a felon after they have completed their prison sentence, parole or probation. A person’s other civil rights wouldn’t be restored until five years after completion of a sentence, probation or parole.

The bill would allow people convicted in other states to have their rights restored after they had lived in the state for at least one year and in their county for six months. The bill would not restore the rights of people convicted of treason, bribery in an election or election fraud.

Rep. Jason Nemes, one of the three sponsors of the bipartisan bill, said a bill almost passed last year but “was a COVID casualty.”

“We felt comfortable we were going to get it done,” but the session was cut short by the pandemic, he said.

Nemes, a Louisville Republican, said people suffer from “the scarlet letter” of having a felony on their record long after they finish their sentences.

“I have a brother-in-law who can’t vote because of mistakes he made decades ago,” Nemes said.

Rep. Pamela Stevenson, a Louisville Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors, said people are considered to have paid for a crime after they have completed the terms of their sentence.

“Once they pay that price, it’s incumbent on us to let them vote,” Stevenson said.

If the bill is approved by lawmakers, the constitutional amendment would go before voters in 2022.

