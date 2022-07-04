Ella Mae Porter is about to start her freshman year at Asbury University.
But before she leaves for the private Christian school in Wilmore, she’s putting in place a year-round Bible study program for the men who are in substance treatment at Boulware Mission, 609 Wing Ave.
Porter, 17, said she was among a small group from around the world accepted into a prestigious program at Asbury called Youth Becoming Leaders.
“We had to go through a grilling process for several months,” said Porter about the selection process.
Once chosen, Porter was tasked with creating a ministry-based project within her community that would also involve a mentor coming alongside.
Her project will take place three Tuesdays a month starting in July.
Porter said she calls her project GROW or Grow Righteously Outwardly and Within.
“We want to be able to grow leaders in their faith who are coming in teaching this Bible study as well as the people here,” Porter said.
Amy Pride, Boulware executive director, embraced the idea because the bulk of the Bible studies there take place during the winter months.
“We had to stop (Bible studies) because of COVID, so we’re trying to get back into our faith and growing the faith of our clients,” Pride said.
When considering her Bible study project, Porter looked to her church — St. John United Methodist — where her mother, Mickey Richardson, is pastor and her mentor, RonSonlyn Clark, attends.
“I already had a deep connection with RonSonlyn; I knew I could trust her; I knew she would be very responsible for this,” Porter said. “And the more we’ve actually met, the more I’ve realized we had in common.”
St. John United Methodist will be the first church that provides teachers for the Bible study, but the goal is to recruit other churches willing to participate and pick up a month.
“I want this to be a community-led thing once I have to leave (for college),” Porter said.
Along with Clark being Porter’s mentor, she’s also the addiction recovery program coordinator at Boulware.
“When she has ideas, we talk about when it works and when it doesn’t work,” said Clark, who has a doctorate in psychology. “So it’s a little bit like being counselor for her without having to do all the hard work. We also talk about stuff that’s important to her, not just this project.”
For the Bible study, there will be recovery curriculum used from Cokesbury — the retail division of the United Methodist Publishing House.
Richardson said the curriculum is ideal for her daughter’s ministry project.
“It’s specifically designed to work with people who are in recovery from substance abuse, and it’s led and written by people who have been through substance abuse themselves and have recovered successfully,” Richardson said.
The hour-long Bible study will be held inside Boulware’s chapel and will be open to current and former clients.
Pride said none of the clients are required to attend Bible studies but are encouraged to.
“Having faith helps with the treatment,” Pride said. “I have heard this from many recovering alcoholics and drug (users). If they had not had their faith, they would not have gotten through this.”
Any churches interested in participating in the project and leading a Bible study can contact St. John United Methodist at 270-683-6326.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
