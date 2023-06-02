NEWTON TREE 1

Newton Parrish Elementary School kindergarten teacher Sydney Edlen helps kindergartner Izaiah Douglas pour dirt into a hole to plant a tree. The kindergartners planted a tree on May 17 as part of a unit they had learned about.

Kindergarteners at Newton Parrish Elementary School planted a tree at the school on May 17 to conclude a unit they were learning about in class.

Brooke McCollam, kindergarten teacher at Newton Parrish, said Owensboro Public Schools adopted a new reading and writing curriculum where kindergartners learn about trees from December until May.

