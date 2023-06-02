Kindergarteners at Newton Parrish Elementary School planted a tree at the school on May 17 to conclude a unit they were learning about in class.
Brooke McCollam, kindergarten teacher at Newton Parrish, said Owensboro Public Schools adopted a new reading and writing curriculum where kindergartners learn about trees from December until May.
“It’s a whole half of our year,” McCollam said. “We studied living things, how to respect living things and they’re very surprised that trees are living things.”
McCollam said the students learn how humans and animals benefit from trees and products that come from trees.
“I said out loud one day that it would be really cool to plant a tree because we’ve studied trees,” she said. “An anonymous donor came to me and said she would love to donate a tree.”
After she was approached by the donor, McCollam said she began thinking more about what the purpose of the tree could be.
“The seniors always come back for the senior walk,” she said. “It’s a cool thing that OPS does so I thought if we plant the tree and get their pictures, when they do come back, they can take their picture again with the tree and see how big it’s gotten and how big they’ve gotten.”
Every student received a paper cup the day of the planting filled with dirt so they could help fill the hole.
“We try to make lifelong learners so the fact that we talk about middle school and high school and how they’ll graduate, it’s important for them to see those big kids come back and walk and talk to them,” McCollam said.
Planting a tree is something McCollam would like to do with her students every year if she is able to find the funding.
“If I could get a donor to donate a tree, then we could plant them around our little outdoor area and keep the tradition alive,” she said. “I just thought it was a great way to end the year and the unit with them.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
