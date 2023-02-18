Last year, city officials were predicting to lose about $100,000 in revenue from the downtown Tax Incremental Financing District, due to the state’s declining income tax rate.
But growth downtown, particularly the opening of the Big Rivers headquarters and the Bell Bank mortgage center, will soften the blow, by bringing more workers into the TIF district, city Finance Director Angela Waninger said.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky 54 TIF will only take a slight hit from the income tax cut, because the largest generator of TIF income comes from sales taxes, Waninger said.
A TIF district captures some income and sales tax revenue generated within the district, and distributes it back to the local community to pay for public improvements within the district. Both the downtown and Gateway TIFs were established in 2016 and are scheduled to expire in 20 years, or until their financial caps are met.
Lawmakers lowered the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. The rate went into effect in January. Last spring, a consultant told city commissioners officials could expect to take in $108,000 less this year from the downtown TIF due to the tax decrease.
In 2021, the city received $389,414 in tax funds back from the state from the downtown TIF. That was down from 2020, when the city received $411,349.
“Our consultant, Commonwealth Economics, evaluated the effect it would have, and it was somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000,” Waninger said.
At the time the estimate was made, Alorica had moved its operations out of downtown, and a proposal for Bell Bank to move into the building Alorica had occupied seemingly stalled. A few days after the consultant’s presentation in May, Bell Bank announced it would open a mortgage center in the building.
The consultant’s estimate didn’t include Bell Bank or the Big Rivers Headquarters, Waninger said.
“That estimate really doesn’t apply today, because we have Bell Bank there, and now we have Big Rivers,” Waninger said. The city finance office hadn’t produced a new estimate, but having Bell Bank and Big Rivers employees would partly make up for what the city is losing due to the tax cut.
“Big Rivers is a big help,” Waninger said. “Bell Bank helps as an additional revenue stream” although the amount collected from those workers will be at the lower tax rate.
More from this section
“Bell Bank is smaller than Alorica, but it will backfill some of Alorica’s loss,” Waninger said.
The plan is for state legislators to reduce the income tax rate by 0.5% annually, as long as certain benchmarks are met. On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill that would reduce the income tax rate to 4.0% beginning next January.
The city is anticipating more growth downtown, when the $50-million-plus Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, the attached six-story, 79-unit Brio Apartment Homes and a 245-vehicle parking garage are completed.
“We are still waiting for the third hotel, and that is supposed to be our biggest generator” of TIF revenue, Waninger said.
The Kentucky 54 TIF will see a decrease revenue returned from income tax collections, but the overwhelming majority of TIF funds generated in that TIF are from sales taxes, Waninger said.
For example, the city received $1.226 million in funds from the Kentucky 54 TIF. Of that amount, about $144,000 were from income taxes, Waninger said. Most TIF revenue comes from income taxes.
A bill filed in Frankfort, Senate Bill 39, would provide some relief to TIF districts, by offering a modified calculation to make up from future tax decreases.
Earlier this week, Mayor Tom Watson said he did not expect a bill providing relief to TIF districts to pass during the current legislative session.
“Until the hotel is built, we are going to have to support (the city’s portion of the downtown improvements) from the general fund,” Watson said.
The city used general fund dollars to cover debt service payments in the downtown TIF last year.
During a city commission meeting earlier this week, Watson said, “there’s not much going to happen in this short session” on the TIF issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.