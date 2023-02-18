Last year, city officials were predicting to lose about $100,000 in revenue from the downtown Tax Incremental Financing District, due to the state’s declining income tax rate.

But growth downtown, particularly the opening of the Big Rivers headquarters and the Bell Bank mortgage center, will soften the blow, by bringing more workers into the TIF district, city Finance Director Angela Waninger said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

