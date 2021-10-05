Gryphon Environmental wins $400,000 in state incentives

Gryphon Environmental LLC has won final approval for $400,000 in state incentives from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority to help it continue to grow.
The money is part of a $1.76 million investment the company is making.
Plans call for hiring 20 people over the next 10 years at $30 an hour, including benefits.
Gryphon — pronounced Griffin, like company founder Tid Griffin’s name — makes dryers that take the water out of municipal sludge and industrial waste so they can be turned into fertilizer.
Allison Ross, the company’s vice president and COO, said she was the company’s seventh employee when she started work there two years ago.
Now, there are 20 employees, she said, with another two to be hired soon.
The company began in 2009 in a double-wide trailer in the middle of a field and a 10,000-square-foot building near Hartford and moved to a 16,000-square-foot building at 2920 Fairview Drive in Owensboro in 2015.
Two years later, Gryphon won preliminary approval for the KEDFA grant and began planning an expansion.
Four weeks after getting preliminary approval for the state money, the company picked up a $200,000 investment from Marshall Ventures of Owensboro.
Soon, it moved to a 60,000-square-foot building at 838 Industrial Drive, former home of Engineered Plastic Components Inc., which closed in 2017.
“We can take a waste stream and turn it into Class A exceptional quality fertilizer,” Griffin explained earlier. “This is ideal for large population areas.”
Only 20 to 25% of sludge is solid matter, he said. The rest is water.
Sewage treatment plants typically bury sludge in landfills.
That’s expensive, and it fills up landfills.
In Kentucky, the sludge can be spread over land — a practice called land farming.
But in many parts of the country, that’s illegal, Griffin said.
And sludge has to be hauled long distances to landfills in metropolitan areas.
“We remove the pathogens to create a safe fertilizer,” Griffin said. “After it is dried, it can be applied to rural land. That removes the cost of burying it in a landfill.”
Ross said the company is currently doing installations of its equipment in upstate New York, the metro Atlanta area and in Pennsylvania.
“In the Northeast and the metro Atlanta area, tipping fees at landfills are very expensive,” she said. “We dry sludge so it can be sold or given away as fertilizer.”
Ross said the company has completed 18 installations of its equipment so far.
“We sell to municipalities,” she said. “We also do agricultural installations for chicken farms. We’re doing one in Illinois now.”
If it hadn’t been for the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Gryphon might not exist.
“I come from the technology field,” Griffin said earlier. “I worked in New York City for seven years.”
He was in his Wall Street office four blocks from the World Trade Center the day the towers fell.
Good friends died that day.
And Griffin spent several days at Ground Zero, working to restore databases and helping firefighters.
“I was ready to come back home after that,” he said.
The company’s name comes from a legendary creature with the body, tail and back legs of a lion; the head and wings of an eagle; and an eagle’s talons as its front feet.
It was known for guarding treasure and priceless possessions.
The environment, Griffin said, is earth’s most priceless possession.
