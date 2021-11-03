The Kentucky Performing Arts Center has announced its statewide arts program, the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts, will be doubling in size due to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Traditionally, the program only accepts 250 students from across the commonwealth for its three-week live-in program each summer, but now it will be able to accommodate 500 students.
Applications for the GSA 2022 class open Nov. 3.
