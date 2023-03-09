In the movies, when a solider is standing guard, he has a rifle, sometimes with bayonet fixed, and yells, “Halt! Who goes there?” a lot.
But those aren’t my memories of guard duty at Fort Hood, Texas, in 1970-71.
I never had a gun or a bayonet.
And I never said anything to anybody.
When I first got there in May of 1970, our company was in charge of guarding a motor pool — a place where military vehicles are kept.
We never got out of our cars on guard duty there.
When it was my shift, I drove up, flashed my lights and the guy parked at the gate flashed his, waved and took off.
I pulled in and parked.
And for the next hour, I listened to Bill Mack, “The Midnight Cowboy,” on WBAP 820 AM on the radio dial in Fort Worth.
And then, a car would flash its lights, and I’d head home.
I always wondered if anybody ever snuck in the back of the motor pool and stole anything while I was listening to Bill Mack.
Then, they moved us to the other side of the post to guard the old hospital.
It was a bunch of wooden buildings built during World War II, connected by wooden walks with roofs over them.
By 1970, it was used for storage.
I have no idea what was stored there.
But at night, it was one dark, spooky place.
We had to walk the wooden paths between the buildings for an hour.
I didn’t get a weapon there either.
Well, they handed us the butt-end of a pool cue.
Not sure what good that would have done.
Back then, a lot of guys joined the Army to stay out of prison.
And there was a lot of crime.
Especially on payday nights.
Guys on guard duty with no weapons made easy targets, and a few were beaten and robbed.
So, they told us if we heard anybody coming, we were supposed to hide.
I never understood the purpose of guard duty if we were just going to hide.
Oh, well, it was the Army.
One night, I did have some excitement.
A tarantula was crawling along the boardwalk.
And I hit him with my club.
Yeah, those were the days.
I guess somewhere guards had rifles and yelled, “Halt! Who goes there?”
But I never did.
