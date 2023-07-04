Norman Lang joined central dispatch as a telecommunicator at the Owensboro Police Department almost three years ago, and since then, he has been using faith and family as guidance through the position.

“You’re either taking calls or dispatching officers to someone who could be having the worst day of their life,” Lang said. “... I have an opportunity to help someone in this community or help my brothers and sisters in uniform.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.