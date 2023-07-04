Norman Lang joined central dispatch as a telecommunicator at the Owensboro Police Department almost three years ago, and since then, he has been using faith and family as guidance through the position.
“You’re either taking calls or dispatching officers to someone who could be having the worst day of their life,” Lang said. “... I have an opportunity to help someone in this community or help my brothers and sisters in uniform.”
In order to train for those situations, Lang said telecommunicators attend an academy for six weeks.
“Our director, Paul Nave, has a lot of in-house training that never stops,” he said. “I rest a lot of mine on my faith.”
“Save a life and make a difference” is one piece of advice Nave has given to the telecommunicators, and Lang tries to live by it every day.
Teamwork is another aspect of the job that Lang said is important.
“I can’t do it by myself, the officers can’t do it by themselves,” he said. “This building as a whole is a family.”
Lang was one of several OPD members to receive honors on Thursday during the department’s awards ceremony, having been named support staff member of the year.
“I was surprised, humbled and grateful,” he said. “I think that award should have a whole lot of people’s names on it.”
Aside from his position as telecommunicator, Lang acts as the department’s chaplain and is involved in many events that the organization holds.
“I do ‘Shop with a Cop,’ Camp KOPS and I love cooking so I’ve cooked for the whole entire building,” he said.
But first and foremost, Lang is a Christian man, he said. However, he also couldn’t do the job without his family, including his wife, who is a citation officer.
“Without your family and your support from that, you wouldn’t be able to do this job,” he said. “I do rest a lot of what I do on my faith.”
When answering calls, Lang said he thinks about the possibility of it being a family member on the other end.
“I view them as my family anyway,” he said. “That’s one of the things we talk about in Jesus House where you bring those things here and bring the things here to there.”
Lang became the department’s chaplain approximately six months ago and in that role, he hosts Thursday prayer and devotionals.
“In a lot of the sense, I was already doing it,” he said. “Faith fills so I’m always there to try and be there for somebody because sometimes we all need somebody else to help lift and hold us up.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
