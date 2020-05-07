Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that recommendations will be released early next week on how churches will resume public services that were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear told reporters that guidelines for churches to resume public services will be issued on Monday. Under Beshear’s phased return to normal activities, churches would resume holding public services on May 20.
But Beshear used his daily COVID-19 press conference to urge church congregations to continue using virtual or drive-thru worship services.
Beshear said not every church will have the supplies or be able to meet the physical distancing requirements to make public services safe.
“Just because you can on May 20 doesn’t mean you’re ready, or have all you need to make it safe,” Beshear said.
Later, Beshear said factors churches have to consider include whether they have cleaning products that can kill the COVID-19 coronavirus, and whether congregants can be distanced six feet from each other in every direction.
“Even on May 20, the safest way to worship will be virtually,” Beshear said. The second-safest way will be drive-thru.”
The coronavirus continued to be felt across the state, with officials reporting 159 new cases statewide. In Daviess County, there were 12 new confirmed cases, according to the Green River District Health Department.
Beshear said there were eight new coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday.
“These are eight citizens that are gone too early,” Beshear said.
There have been 5,934 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic shut down businesses and much of normal life in March. As of Wednesday, 283 people in Kentucky had died from the virus.
“We still believe we are pretty stabilized or plateaued,” Beshear said.
The June 23 primary election, which was postponed from May because of the pandemic, will be assisted by the Kentucky National Guard.
Beshear said national guard members, in plain clothes, will staff polling places on election day.
“One of the biggest concerns I had about the election is … we have a lot of vulnerable poll workers” who are considered high risk to coronavirus complications, because of age or preexisting health conditions, Beshear said.
Of the National Guard members at the polls, Beshear said, “before anyone thinks this is big government in any way, this is your neighbor, who is volunteering to help in the election.”
There will be fewer polling places than usual during the primary due to the pandemic. Beshear urged people to vote by absentee ballot. Every Kentucky voter is eligible to vote by absentee ballot.
“I’m going to encourage everyone I can to fill out that absentee ballot,” he said. “I’m committing to vote by absentee ballot.”
An online portal is being created by Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office, Beshear said. The portal will be announced publicly when it is operational. Postcards will also be sent to voters informing them about how they can request an absentee ballot.
Beshear issued a new travel ban Wednesday, to replace the one blocked by a federal judge last week.
The federal judge found the ban unconstitutional. The new ban addresses the issues raised by the judge and does make the ban “more specific,” Beshear said. People coming into Kentucky from other states and staying are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Outpatient procedures and ambulatory surgeries resumed Wednesday, under “phase 2” of the state’s healthcare reopening plan. When asked about a plan for restaurants to resume dine-in services, Beshear said a plan is coming soon.
“I hope we will have phase 2 (of the state’s plan for reopening businesses) out by Friday, and it will include restaurants,” Beshear said. “They will be in phase 2, but we don’t have dates yet.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.