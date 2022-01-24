Have you ever thought about the idea of having your life to live over?
How about reliving parts of it?
There have been discussions in which I was involved where life all over again came up.
But because of the known fact that such things are not and never will be in the overall scheme of things, nothing I can think of was ever changed.
However, I have mentally tossed the idea around and truthfully came up with a few chapters in my 90 years of life that could have welcomed some improvements.
But before I jump on a train bound for some place other than Heaven, allow me to point out that not all rocky paths in life were not without the company of others.
I’ve mentioned this incident before, but I never bothered to place good before bad.
It happened when I was a very young boy, and the outcome could have caused substantial damage and much more seriously, deaths and injuries.
The Illinois Central Railroad yard was behind the homes of some of us guys on Hamilton Avenue, and we shared the idea that forcing a box car loaded with coal off its raised ramp and watching it roll down the track would be a lot of fun.
What we didn’t realize was that the box car was going to roll a lot farther than we realized, and we would have no way to stop it.
Yes, five pretty good little guys strained their guts with large pieces of wood to get the huge railroad vehicle to move, and we chuckled in the dark of night as it left that ramp. But we stopped laughing when it picked up speed and headed for a very busy East Fourth Street.
Thank goodness for some luck and perhaps the kind hand of the Lord, the box car was allowed to cross over the highway without incident and our hides were spared.
Well, almost.
Early the next morning, Mr. Norman, the manager of the railroad yard, knocked on my mom’s front door and asked her if little Davey was around.
Mom called me out of the kitchen, and when I saw the man who was my very good friend, I went into a mental state of hysteria.
“Davey, I want to ask you something, and I want you to tell me the truth,” he said with his hand on my shoulder.
“Did you have anything to do with that coal car being rolled off its ramp last night?”
I looked up at Mom, and Mom looked down at me. She already knew I was involved somehow and insisted I tell the railroad man the truth.
“Yes sir, I was,” I said with tears streaming down my face. “And I’m sorry.”
Needless to say, I was no longer the once-cared-for little boy I had been, but I worked very hard to regain that rating.
Yes, I’ve relived that part of my life many times, and the guilt never seems to go away.
Don Wilkins
