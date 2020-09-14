Guitar sales climbing during pandemic

This week, the New York Times declared “Guitars Are Back, Baby!” in a headline.
The story said, “Painted by some as a boomer relic just years ago, the guitar is seeing a revival that may just extend past the stress-purchase quarantine bounce.”
In the past decade, according to industry reports, electric guitar sales dropped by a third — from 1.5 million to a new average of just over 1 million.
Now, guitar sales are climbing again, the newspaper reported.
360 Research Reports predicted last month that the electric guitar market is expected to grow at a rate of 3.5% over the next five years.
Local music stores say they’re seeing an increase in the number of people looking for a new guitar — or having an old one refurbished.
“I’m not seeing a ton of stuff,” Jerry Douglas, owner of Upper Room Music, said Wednesday. “But there are a lot of customers with time on their hands during the pandemic who come in and say, ‘I’ve been wanting to play guitar for 25 years’.”
He said, “Some are wanting to get new strings or have an old guitar reconditioned. Some are wanting to take lessons. It’s because people are bored.”
At Midtown Music, owner Drew Aud said, “We have seen several people looking at guitars. Here, it’s mostly acoustic guitars.”
He said, “They have a lot of time on their hands. And we’re seeing more people wanting lessons. We have a really great teaching staff and several good slots available.”
Sales, Aud said, “are starting to get back to normal.”
The New York Times story said, “With hip-hop and Beyoncé-style spectacle pop supposedly owning the hearts and wallets of millennials and Generation Z — and so many 20th-century guitar deities either dead (Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain) or soloing into their 70s (Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page) — electric guitar sales had skidded by about one-third in the decade since 2007, according to Music Trades, a research organization that tracks industry data.
Andy Mooney, chief executive of Fender Musical Instruments Corp., told the newspaper, “I would never have predicted that we would be looking at having a record year.”
He added, “We’ve broken so many records. It will be the biggest year of sales volume in Fender history, record days of double-digit growth, e-commerce sales and beginner gear sales. I never would have thought we would be where we are today if you asked me back in March.”
