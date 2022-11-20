Those mounds of broken concrete that were piled at the corner of Fourth and Frederica streets this summer are gone.
Leland Herzog, director of marketing for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which owns the property, said, “It is estimated that we recycled 6,000 to 8,000 tons of concrete and asphalt.”
The concrete and asphalt were crushed into gravel-sized bits and hauled away.
Herzog said, “The ground-up material cannot be turned back into concrete, but can be used as a base material under concrete.”
A lack of concrete stopped work on Gulfstream’s 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center, along with the 79 apartments and a 245-car parking garage — a $50-million project — this summer.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer of Gulfstream Commercial Services, said in June that the bottom floors of the project were planned to be built with pre-cast concrete.
But Gulfstream’s supplier told the company that it would be another year before it can get the concrete.
So, Ray said, the company was redesigning the structure to use something besides pre-cast concrete.
Herzog said he had no new information on when work will resume on that project or the one planned for Fourth and Frederica streets.
Rivercity Trio, one of developer Matt Hayden’s companies, bought the property in 2018 when {span}Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was there.
Ray said earlier that plans call for a major apartment-retail complex called LUX to be built there.
LUX will be the second half of the Brio Apartment Homes project that is scheduled to be built across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
Ray said there wasn’t enough room in that block for the full project.
