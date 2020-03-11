Robert Alvey’s Midwest Promotions will return to the Owensboro Sportscenter this weekend with its semi-annual Gun & Knife Show.
So far, 2020 is starting out strong for the firearm industry.
American Rifleman, the official journal of the National Rifle Association, said recently, “The volume of records run through the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System last month, often considered a relative barometer of firearm sales, shattered all previous records for January.”
The story added, “It eclipsed the highwater mark set for the 31-day period in 2016 — the year Americans purchased more guns than ever — by more than 150,000.”
The article said that Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting reported in a Feb. 5 press release that an estimated 1.27 million firearms were sold in January — up 19.1% from a year earlier.
Presidential election years can be big for the industry, especially if gun owners fear that there’s a chance that the next president could favor gun control.
Alvey said it’s a little early for that to be the case.
That effect usually happens later in the year, he said.
People at the gun show will be buying, selling and trading firearms.
Owensboro is a good market for that, said Alvey, who has been staging shows here for more than a decade.
He said he expects vendors from across Kentucky and Indiana to be at the show.
Representatives of groups trying to help veterans have booths, Alvey said.
He said the Quality Deer Management Association, which takes low-income children out to hunt, will also be there.
And Alvey said Just Ducks, which paints decoys and sells duck calls, will have a booth this year.
A large number of both vintage and modern firearms will be available, he said, along with a good assortment of knives.
“We have one man who makes knife handles out of deer antlers,” Alvey said.
The show is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $6.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.