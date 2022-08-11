The number of firearms stolen stolen in Owensboro increased by 36% in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

Owensboro Police Department officials have worked 64 reports of stolen firearms as of July 31, according to OPD data. The number stolen this year is a 60% increase over the same period in 2020 and a 94% increase over the first seven months of 2019.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

