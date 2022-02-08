After a weekend that included another shooting into a home, several candidates for local and state voiced their views on how to begin to address gun violence Monday evening at Fourth Street Baptist Church.
The session was part of a meeting of the grass-roots Owensboro Community Collaborative Task Force. The candidates, and members of the task force, discussed possible avenues of curbing the gun violence the city has experienced in recent weeks. But the problem, some said, wouldn’t be addressed with an easy fix.
“It might be time to admit complex problems require more than simple solutions,” said Nick Goetz, a county attorney candidate.
Some of the shootings have involved juveniles, and juveniles have been charged in a few incidents. Juveniles have also been victims, such as when two juveniles suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in separate incidents on Jan. 4.
In recent months, the possibility of lowering the curfew has been discussed, and the city is currently conducting a community survey on the issue.
Goetz said a curfew would not curb juvenile violence, and Owensboro Police Department officials said most gun violence occurs outside the curfew hours.
“If a kid is going to pull a gun and shoot somebody, I don’t think they’re going to look at their watch and say, ‘it’s 1 o’clock, I have to get home,’ ” he said.
OPD Chief Art Ealum said juvenile behavior stems from problems in the juveniles’ families, adding that the police are often called to address family issues.
“We can’t police our way out of this situation,” Ealum said. “The situation we have now is a failure of the family. We’re hiring police officers who are 21, 22 years old, and we as a community expect them to get out of the car and solve family problems. It’s an impossible mandate.”
Ealum said the community needs more social service workers, and more involvement from people like court designated workers and family court personnel.
When a juvenile commits a crime, the punishment has to be swift and certain, he said.
“I can tell you, there used to be a deterrent effect, and we’ve lost that,” he said.
Michael Johnson, who is running for 13th District state representative, said programs that address underlying problems, such as homelessness, need more funding.
Juveniles need rehabilitation programs when they commit crimes, and violence prevention, Johnson said.
Leigh Jackson, a circuit Judge candidate, said the juveniles she sees on serious charges don’t always grasp the consequences of their actions.
“Yes they get it,” that shooting someone is wrong, Jackson said. “I don’t think they understand the long-term consequences for themselves, the victim’s family.”
The community needs more programs for helping youth, she said.
“We don’t have the programs we need to help youth,” Jackson said, adding that perhaps a specialty court, similar to juvenile drug court, would help correct youth charged with crimes.
“I’m a true believer in programming, and I hope that’s something I can help with,” Jackson said.
City Commissioner Mark Castlen said a mentoring program could help youth cope with issues.
“I would like to see more people volunteer to work with the troubled kids in the neighborhood,” Castlen said.
The Rev. Mario Pearson, pastor of Fourth Street Baptist Church, said juveniles need guidance.
“Criminals don’t abide by the law,” Pearson said. “They are not going to come to these meetings. They are not going to come to be mentored. We are dealing with a spiritual issue.”
Later, Pearson said, “I want to find out who are the men in the community these kids respect” and have them reach out to kids.
Pearson said juveniles need to be brought to church.
“We have to find a way to get the churches as the center point of this problem,” Pearson said.
