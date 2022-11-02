With many political pundits predicting a “red wave” of Republicans taking congressional seats after next week’s elections, Rep. Brett Guthrie looks to do his part toward that end by securing his eighth term as 2nd District congressional representative.
Critical of what he says are inflationary policies by the Biden Administration, Guthrie is one of the signers of the Republican’s “Commitment to America” — a set of conservative policies lawmakers have vowed to implement if they take back Congress.
“Starting Day One, we will work to deliver an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable,” the Commitment to America’s preamble states.
Specific policies in the Commitment to America include “curbing wasteful government spending,” lowering taxes, and cutting regulations.
Guthrie and the other Republican leaders have also vowed to curb illegal immigration through “fully funded border enforcement strategies,” which include advanced technology to prevent illegal crossings and trafficking by cartels.
While generally pro-business, the Commitment to America also aims confront big tech companies by implementing data privacy protections and other policies.
Data security has also been a priority of Guthrie throughout his current term. He introduced a bill on Tuesday that would require the Department of Health and Human Services to update its cybersecurity standards.
“With patient care and privacy on the line, more federal leadership is needed to ensure health care providers can respond appropriately to sophisticated cyberattacks. That’s why I introduced the Department of Health and Human Services Cybersecurity Coordination Act,” Guthrie said on Tuesday.
Guthrie did not provide an interview to the Messenger-Inquirer for this story, but he sent the following statement in an email.
“As your representative, I will fund the police, secure the border, repair our economy, protect Medicare and Social Security, and focus on health care policy that lowers drug prices while speeding up cures to diseases like Alzheimer’s,” he said.
”I’m a problem solver, and goodness knows Biden has given us several to solve. America’s best days lie ahead if we turn away from Biden’s radical, progressive agenda and focus on mainstream ideas that help everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.