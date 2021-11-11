Rep. Brett Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican who has represented the state's Second Congressional District since 2009, has filed for reelection.
The Second District stretches from Daviess County to Danville.
In Congress, Guthrie is on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and is the top Republican on that committee's Health subcommittee and the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.
A press release about the filing says Guthrie said his priorities are lowering health care costs, improving access to faster internet service in rural areas and protecting consumer pricing online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.