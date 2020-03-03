Congressman Brett Guthrie said Monday people in central Kentucky do not have to disrupt their daily routines due to the COVID-19, the new coronavirus that has infected thousands worldwide and caused six deaths in the United States.
Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, is a senior member of the Commerce Committee’s sub-committee on health. The committee was briefed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar last week, and Guthrie and his staff were receiving additional briefings on the novel coronavirus Monday.
“I want to make sure people understand, if you’re in Owensboro, Kentucky … you shouldn’t have a disruption of your life because of the coronavirus,” Guthrie said in a phone interview.
“However, there are a lot of unknowns about this virus,” Guthrie said.
Since first being identified in December, the virus has spread to every continent, with large outbreaks in China, where the virus originated, as well as in Italy and Iran.
In the U.S., the current focus is on King County in Washington State, where all six of the fatalities have occurred. National media reported over the weekend that additional cases were confirmed in Florida, New York City, Rhode Island and Florida. In all, there are 96 cases of coronavirus in 13 states.
There are no cases in Kentucky as of Monday.
Guthrie said testing for the new coronavirus has improved, and that 96 labs nationwide have the test. The government expects to produce at least 1 million coronavirus tests, with the capacity of making 5 million more.
The test for the new coronavirus was developed fairly quickly, given that U.S. officials didn’t receive the genetics on the virus from China until Jan. 10.
The exact transmission from animals to humans that began the spread of the virus in China is still being investigated, a senior congressional member speaking on background said.
While the virus has an incubation of two to 14 days, a CDC team in Washington state believes the virus may have been in circulation for as much as six weeks before it was detected, the staff member said.
The disease seems to create the gravest risk among people with compromised immune systems, Guthrie said. Others have experienced only mild symptoms, Guthrie said.
“What they would say is they have the sniffles or a cold,” Guthrie said of mild cases. But the death rate from COVID-19 is 2.3% in China “among people that go to the hospital” with severe cases, Guthrie said.
A senior staff member speaking on background said the Chinese medical system was initially overwhelmed by cases of coronavirus, but said the fatality rate from the virus in China has been declining since early February.
Guthrie said people shouldn’t buy masks as a precaution.
“You need to be sick to wear a mask” to keep from spreading the virus. The masks should also be reserved for people who are taking care of coronavirus patients, Guthrie said.
People should wash their hands regularly and not touch their faces, Guthrie said. Officials in charge of the response are taking the matter seriously, Guthrie said.
“The very first meeting … they were saying, ‘we are going to prepare for a pandemic,’ ” Guthrie said, adding how people react “really can affect the economy.”
A bill devoting more funds to coronavirus response is expected to come to the full House this week, Guthrie said.
“We are moving forward on trying to get a vaccine,” Guthrie said, and said one pharmaceutical firm “has a treatment in trial now.” A vaccine against COVID-19 is still some time off, he said.
“Now, we are looking at having a vaccine in a year or a year and a half,” Guthrie said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
