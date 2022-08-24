U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie toured Owensboro on Tuesday to hear from local officials at the Daviess County Detention Center and RiverValley Behavioral Health.

Guthrie’s Owensboro stops began with a tour of the new facilities at Apollo High School, where he also promoted the Congressional App Challenge — a statewide competition for students to create apps.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.