U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie toured Owensboro on Tuesday to hear from local officials at the Daviess County Detention Center and RiverValley Behavioral Health.
Guthrie’s Owensboro stops began with a tour of the new facilities at Apollo High School, where he also promoted the Congressional App Challenge — a statewide competition for students to create apps.
Guthrie then headed to the detention center, hearing from a variety of stakeholders about their duties and the challenges in reintegrating inmates into society once they’re released from incarceration.
Jailer Art Maglinger touted his institution’s recently launched Reentry Success Program, with Josh Estep, one of the first five people to complete the program, also speaking at the event. The program is a collaboration between the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., Owensboro Community & Technical College, city and county governments and several area businesses.
“This program’s been a blessing for us,” Estep said. “At first I thought it was going to be like everything else, but it really taught me a lot.”
The workforce reentry program was music to the ears of Sun Windows vice president of operations Chris Anderson, who said his company is struggling to find willing workers amidst a labor shortage.
“We’re desperate for the workforce,” Anderson said, adding that his company is happy to help rehabilitated inmates because “our maker gives us a second chance every day.”
While much of the talk about the rehabilitation program painted a rosy picture, pastor M. Garswa Matally told Guthrie that one of the challenges to such initiatives is that prisoners lose track of their progress when they’re transferred to different facilities.
“I don’t know who’s in charge of this — or if it will also affect the new work program — but an inmate will be enrolled in a program and put in 10 weeks, and then they’re transferred,” said Matally, who spearheads the detention center’s Genesis Reentry Skills program.
Guthrie’s trip to the detention center dovetailed with his next stop at RiverValley Behavioral Health, where the facility’s president, Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, told him about a federal regulation that blocks funding for mental health centers to offer services when people are incarcerated.
“We have a grant to offer services at least 30 days before an inmates release, but those things need to be integrated locally, and it can’t be an isolated grant,” she said.
Guthrie said there’s a bill passed out of his committee that allows incarcerated juveniles to continue receiving Medicaid benefits to pay for their mental healthcare.
“That’s great,” Figueroa-Peralta responded. “Those are the kind of solutions important to us.”
RiverValley Behavioral Health also had good news to report to the congressman. According to Dr. Deborah Bradford, the facility has had zero suicides over the last two years from people under its care.
