Congressman Brett Guthrie said Thursday he expects House and Senate leaders to agree on a bill that addresses police use of force.
Beyond that, Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, said in a phone interview that a focus for him when the House returns to Washington next week will be examining racial disparities in health care and education.
On Wednesday, Senate Republicans rolled out a police department reforms bill that tracks police use of force incidents that involves death or serious injury, would provide incentives for departments to ban chokeholds, and would require law enforcement agencies to send information on how they serve “no knock” warrants to federal officials. The bill would also provide training funds for officers on de-escalation as an alternative to using force.
The House bill expected to advance next week includes a ban on chokeholds and “no knock” search warrants.
Guthrie said the House will include a provision to eliminate “qualified immunity” for police officers, which prevents officers from civil lawsuits when they are acting in their official capacity and are deemed to have been acting reasonably. According to Cornell University Law’s website, an officer can only be sued civilly if its shown he or she violated a person’s “clearly established statutory or constitutional right.”
But if officers lose those kinds of protections, “are people going to want to be officers?” Guthrie said.
The House and Senate will have to negotiate on their differing versions of the bills, Guthrie said. The Senate bill does not include an elimination of qualified immunity.
“I think everyone across the aisle wants to get something done and address it,” Guthrie said. “We need to show Congress can make change when there’s a national crisis we are seeing right now.”
The bills come on the heels of the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, who were killed by white police officers. Those incidents led to nationwide demonstrations against violence against black men and women by police officers, and calls for reform in police tactics.
An Atlanta police officer was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of Rayshard Brooks during a call to a man asleep in a restaurant drive-through.
Election-year politics likely wouldn’t influence talks about the bill between the Democratic controlled House and the Republican-led Senate, Guthrie said.
“I think the vast majority of us want to move forward, so we are going to get something done,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie said he also expects some kind of additional federal response to states hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the final bill will be unlike the $3 trillion HEROES Act, which passed the House.
Funding for states and local government would have to be for expenditure related to the pandemic, Guthrie said.
“We have to take into account that every penny spent will have to be paid back by our children and grandchildren,” Guthrie said.
When the House reconvenes, Guthrie said he wants to focus on racial disparities in medical care and education. Guthrie said, even when black and white patients have equal incomes and access to health insurance, blacks have worse health outcomes than whites. Those racial disparities have been seen during the pandemic, with black communities being particularly hard hit, Guthrie said.
In health care for women, “We have seen African-American women have higher mortality rates than white women,” which suggested an implicit bias against black women patients, Guthrie said.
Guthrie said a focus will be on looking into racial disparities in a variety of areas of society.
“That’s what we want to make sure of, if you’re calling a police officer, going to the hospital … (attending) school, the color of your skin shouldn’t matter,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.