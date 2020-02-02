I read Congressman Brett Guthrie's interview in the Jan. 25 issue and had some takeaways.
It looks like Guthrie and also Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is referenced in the interview, have forgotten that there are three separate branches of government in our democracy. Each is independent of the other and is co-equal, which is part of our checks and balance system.
Guthrie keeps saying that Congress needs to get back to doing important work. During the Clinton impeachment process, the government's work still managed to get done. And the current House seems to be able to pass bills and send them over to the Senate where they are in a waiting state – even before the impeachment process reached the Senate. Maybe Guthrie needs to ask McConnell about that.
Guthrie seems to have made up his mind about this even before he heard any evidence. He could pretend to be impartial. Hope he didn’t take an oath to be open minded about this like McConnell had to.
If Guthrie wants to follow President Trump blindly, that’s fine. Just don’t try to convince us that he is doing anything but following his party, which is putting its trust behind a fallible person and not following his oath of office.
Guthrie brings up something about impeaching a duly elected president. Every president that has been impeached was duly elected. So, only a president that hasn’t been duly elected can be impeached? How does a person become president without being duly elected? Government class didn’t cover that in our school.
David Fleischmann
Owensboro
