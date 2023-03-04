U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie reintroduced the Net Price Calculator Improvement Act, a bill that would improve transparency for students and their families on the cost of attending college.
“This is one piece of the big puzzle that is college affordability,” said Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican. “We want it to pass so people can actually see what college will cost.”
The bill, if passed, would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to make improvements to the Net Price Calculator system so that prospective students may have a more accurate understanding of the true cost of college.
“With the cost of attending college rising and being a top concern for most students and their families, it should be easier for prospective students to get a complete picture of the price to attend the colleges they are considering,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie said he hopes the bill is signed into law to give students a better understanding of “the financial obligation of attending different colleges so that they can make the best decision moving forward with their higher education.”
“Any college that produces family aid would allow the student or parent to go to its website and see what the out-of-pocket cost would be,” he said.
Lowering the cost of tuition nationwide is a goal of the bill, Guthrie said.
“The cost of post-secondary education is too expensive in America,” he said. “If a college is at the higher end of their peer group, we’re hoping they reflect on their prices.”
Guthrie said if colleges are in the range of $25,000 to $75,000 a year, there is room to improve.
“This bill is just one of the tools in the toolbox,” he said.
This is the second time the bill has been introduced, and Guthrie has partnered with Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan, who is a Democrat, on working to get it passed.
“Usually bills like this get lumped in with a full education reform,” Guthrie said. “We are going to make an effort this time, and I’m going to work with the chairperson to get this moving forward.”
This bill wouldn’t just affect public institutions.
“A lot of private colleges take federal aid,” Guthrie said. “There are private schools in my district that participate in federal student loans and pell grant supports.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.