U.S. 2nd District Rep. Brett Guthrie will attend the inauguration of new President Joe Biden on Wednesday, and said he hopes members of Congress can work together on issues where they have common ground.
Security for the inauguration is necessary, Guthrie said in a Monday interview, but disturbing for the message it sends.
“I would say the security is very tight. It’s very difficult to get to the capitol complex.
“I understand it’s necessary, because of what happened on Jan. 6,” Guthrie said. But the heavy security presence sends “a bad image around the world.”
“I’m not dismissing it, but I wish it was different,” he said.
Last week, President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives. Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, said at the time he thought the House was acting too quickly and he favored instead a bipartisan committee to investigate what led up the storming of the Capitol by Trump demonstrators.
In a written statement last week, Guthrie said, “Let me be clear: I unequivocally condemn the violent mob storming the Capitol last week and want those responsible to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Trump was impeached on a count of inciting insurrection. All House Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump.
Guthrie voted against impeachment. “There’s no evidence I’ve seen that President Trump did to assist people breaking into the Capitol,” he said.
Previously, Guthrie said he did not believe Trump intended for demonstrators to riot at the Capitol.
He questioned the rush in the House, he said, given that the articles of impeachment have yet to be sent to the Senate.
Guthrie said people who stormed the Capitol had been falsely told the demonstration would change the certification of the November election results. He said previously there was no way for Congress to do anything other than accept the results.
“You can’t dismiss a lot of people coming to Washington expressly because of what (Trump) said, and frankly what a lot of my colleagues in the House said, that they were going to overturn the election.”
As president, Biden will have to work to restore faith in government institutions, and damage to that trust goes back further than the Trump Administration. Meanwhile, members of both parties in Congress can find ways to work together, which will help the country, Guthrie said.
Members of Congress can find middle ground on issues such as pharmaceutical prices, expansion of broadband internet, and telehealth and tele-education, he said.
Guthrie said he expects Congress to take up Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill very soon after Biden is inaugurated.
“I think there will be some form of a stimulus bill. The question is how big is it going to be?” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.