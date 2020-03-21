U.S. 2nd District Rep. Brett Guthrie said Friday the next federal Covid-19 relief bill being crafted will hopefully contain a provision so small businesses can get assistance directly through local banks.
Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, said a proposal to provide loans to small businesses through the Small Business Administration would be time-consuming.
Instead, community banks could provide loans to businesses hammered financially by the crisis faster if the federal government would cover the bank’s financial loss if the business couldn’t pay the loan back.
“Everyone in Washington says small businesses need to be helped,” Guthrie said during a Friday phone interview. “... But if you do it through the Small Business Administration, there’s too much red tape and it takes too long.”
Guthrie said he is advocating to House leadership for the community bank approach. The bill is being crafted by the Senate, but, because of the urgent need to pass more relief, the House is already involved in bill negotiations, Guthrie said.
Banking regulations governing loans to businesses should be relaxed for the duration of the crisis to help move assistance faster, Guthrie said. Relaxing regulations now would not be the same as rewarding businesses that made risky decisions and failed leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, Guthrie said.
“Now, we have a lot of good businesses, solid businesses, that wouldn’t be in this situation” if not for the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
The House would want to act quickly once the Senate approves its bill. “What we are hoping to do is have a bill come out of the Senate that we can fly up and concur on” and send to President Trump, Guthrie said. “Time is of the essence.”
Guthrie, who is a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Health and Republican leader of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, said he is also focused on expanding telehealth options, providing protective equipment to hospitals and seeing that the coronavirus tests are distributed. An issue is testing is there are a limited number of labs that can perform the tests, he said.
“These tests should (be able to) be conducted in a hospital,” Guthrie said.
With the House in recess, an issue for some members will be getting back to Washington to vote when the Senate approves the aid package.
“The big concern is getting flights back,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
