U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie said Thursday the federal aid package passed by the Senate on Wednesday night will help keep small businesses afloat by bypassing much of the federal bureaucracy and allowing them to receive federally secured loans from their local banks.
Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, was on his way back to Washington on Thursday afternoon for expected action Friday on the bill in the House. On Wednesday night, the Senate approved a $2.2 trillion aid package crafted to help businesses shuttered by the coronavirus epidemic and to provide funds to workers who have lost jobs with the onset of the pandemic.
Guthrie said he spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday who said the bill could be enacted quickly once it passes the House and is signed by President Trump.
“He told me he can have things in place in a week,” Guthrie said, adding that businesses would be eligible for assistance in a “couple of weeks” after the bill is signed.
The bill would provide up to $1,200 to qualifying adults, and $500 to dependent children, based on the individual or household income. Guthrie said the package also contains provisions for businesses with fewer than 500 employees to receive bank loans, with the loans guaranteed through the Small Business Administration.
The loans will be designed so a business can meet expenses to keep employees on the payroll for eight weeks. Any business expenses paid through the loans will be forgiven and repaid by the federal government, Guthrie said.
“If you keep the incomes going to working people ... we can get our economy started quicker when this passes,” Guthrie said.
The loans going through local banks was a faster solution than businesses seeking loans through the Small Business Administration, he said.
“We felt the best ability to get this out quickly was for everyone to go to their banking relationship,” he said. “... It’s kind of hard for an individual business owner to get ahold of a government agency. But every business owner knows its banker.”
The bill includes loans for large businesses and corporations, which Guthrie said will also help save jobs. The Washington Post reports there are restrictions on how the loans to large corporations can be used, and an inspector general will be appointed to monitor how the Treasury Department allocates the loans.
“The money really flows down to the employees,” Guthrie said. “… If you work at GM or Boeing, your job is important as well.”
About $100 billion will be allocated to hospitals that have canceled elective surgeries in order to prepare for the coronavirus, Guthrie said.
“Most hospitals aren’t doing elective surgeries so their revenue has stopped,” Guthrie said.
The outbreak and the need for social distancing have thrown millions of people out of work, causing claims for unemployment benefits to skyrocket. The bill calls for people receiving unemployment to get an additional $600 a week for four months on top of what they receive in unemployment benefits.
The idea floated by some senators that people would refuse to go back to work because of generous unemployment benefits doesn’t really apply, Guthrie said.
“The implication was they would rather be on unemployment than work,” Guthrie said. “If they are called back and choose not to go back, you can’t (collect) unemployment.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
