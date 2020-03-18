Second District Rep. Brett Guthrie said any economic relief the federal government offers during the coronavirus outbreak must target small businesses.
In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, said he was not fully informed on proposals put forward earlier in the day by Trump Administration officials, such as providing cash payments to Americans as a way to boost the economy.
But Guthrie said he was unsure if such a proposal would ultimately help small businesses who are already suffering from lost business or, in the case of restaurants, being forced to dramatically reduce contact with customers.
“We do have to have money in people’s pockets,” Guthrie said, but, “if businesses are shut down, they aren’t going to take advantage of that.”
The Washington Post reported administration officials are weighing how best to bolster the economy, which has been staggered by the coronavirus. Other measures in the proposed nearly $1 trillion aid package include assistance for airlines and “support for businesses.”
“The president said yesterday Wall Street is going to come back,” Guthrie said. “This really is a Main Street issue. I’ve talked to a couple of people who own restaurants in the Bowling Green area. All of the sudden, by government order, they can’t have people sitting down in restaurants.” On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear prohibited restaurants from having dine-in service, although carry out or delivery is still allowed.
A relief package would have to include funds for small businesses rather than just refund on their taxes, Guthrie said. A plan for small employers to pay employees out of their pockets and essentially get reimbursed through returned taxes wouldn’t help, because some small businesses “aren’t going to have the cash flow” to pay workers, he said.
“I want it to be in the hands of small businesses who are most affected by this,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie said deliberations are taking place in the Senate while the House is adjourned for the week. Guthrie said giving a financial stimulus directly to Americans, “is not going to help the (businesses that are) shut down.”
When asked where the funds would come from for a stimulus bill, Guthrie said, “it’s a substantial amount of money. That’s why we have to sit down … and see that the proposals are.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
