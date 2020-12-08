The coronavirus vaccines that will be distributed for use in the United States will have been thoroughly vetted and reviewed by both an independent panel of scientists and the federal Food and Drug Administration, 2nd District Rep. Brett Guthrie said Monday.
With the level of scrutiny the vaccines are receiving, the public can have confidence that, if the vaccines are approved, they will be safe and effective, he said.
During a Monday phone interview, Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican who has been involved with congressional discussions about the vaccine, said he would not be wary of taking the vaccine once it is available.
“I’ll take the vaccine when it’s my time to take it,” Guthrie said. “If taking it ... on TV or on social media will help (assure the public), I’ll do that.”
Guthrie, who is the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, has chaired hearings on vaccine safety. Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are scheduled to be reviewed by the FDA soon. Both companies have applied for emergency use authorization for the vaccines.
The data from the companies has been made available for public inspection and is being reviewed by an independent scientific review board. After that board holds a public hearing, the findings will be sent to the FDA for that agency’s review and potential approval, Guthrie said.
The decision was made to have the independent review board also examine the data from the vaccine trials rather than going directly to the FDA in the interest of time, Guthrie said.
“They want to make sure they have full and complete transparency,” Guthrie said.
The final, “phase three” Pfizer vaccine trial involved 44,000 participants. “A typical phase three study will have 5,000 people,” Guthrie said. Half received the vaccine, and the others received a placebo.
“Of the 44,000, 22,000 have the vaccine, so they know it’s safe,” he said.
The Moderna vaccine trial involved 30,000 participants, according to media reports. Both vaccines were found to have more than 90% effectiveness in preventing people from becoming ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The vaccines will be ready for distribution when they are authorized for use this month, Guthrie said, and will be distributed based on population.
“People are watching this, and they want it to be distributed fairly and equitably,” Guthrie said. Estimates are 35 million to 40 million doses of the vaccines will be distributed by the end of the year, he said.
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses.
The vaccines are “going to be limited at first,” he said.
States are making their own distribution plans, and Kentucky’s plan calls for health care workers, and residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers to be given first priority.
Other vaccines are in development, and a third vaccine by AstraZeneca is in the final trial stage in the U.S. When more vaccines are available, distribution will speed up, Guthrie said.
“There are going to be doses available every week,” he said.
When asked about a preferred timetable to have the population vaccinated, Guthrie said, “The best estimates I’ve seen is when it’s available for anyone that wants one is by the end of June.”
Guthrie said his expectation is as more people get vaccinated, life will become “more normal” by late spring.
Congress is set to adjourn on Friday, but Guthrie said Congress would remain in session after Friday if a new stimulus package is not passed by then. The new package will likely include funds for unemployment, vaccine distribution, funding for states and local governments for COVID-related expenses, and funds for schools for the COVID safety measures they are taking.
Currently, talks are centered around a $900 billion stimulus package, he said.
“It will be done by Christmas, and hopefully by this Friday,” Guthrie said.
