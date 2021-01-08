2nd District U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie said Thursday he doesn’t think President Donald Trump intended for supporters to rush the Capitol grounds and break into the building Wednesday while lawmakers were meeting to certify the 2020 election results.
But Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, said Trump bears responsibility for creating the “false narrative” that encouraged supporters to go to Washington D.C. with the incorrect belief that the results of the November election could be overturned in Trump’s favor.
“I don’t think the president was looking for the outcome that happened,” Guthrie said Thursday, shortly before leaving Washington D.C. after Congress went into recess. Congress’s last act, which was interrupted by the storming of the Capitol, was certifying that states’ election results, which confirmed that President-Elect Joe Biden won the contest and will be sworn in on Jan. 20.
Trump has continued to claim the election was stolen and that Trump himself won, despite numerous courts finding no validity to his claims of voter fraud, and despite Republican election officials in battleground states verifying their results and repeatedly defending their elections against Trump’s attacks.
“I do think he was wanting them to march and make noise,” Guthrie said. “I don’t think the president wanted them to storm the Capitol.”
In a speech shortly before supporters breached the Capitol, Trump called on the crowd to march to the Capitol and to “peacefully and patriotically make your voice heard.” He also told the crowd, “You’ll never take our country back with weakness, you have to show strength” while again making the refuted claim that some electoral college votes being counted by Congress were not “lawfully slated.”
The idea that Congress could switch the result to re-elect Trump was never correct, Guthrie said.
“I think the Congress has to accept what the states send them,” Guthrie said. “But even if Congress had the authority, the numbers weren’t there” because the House’s Democratic majority wouldn’t have allowed results from battleground states to not be counted, he said.
‘When you call people and say, ‘We are going to change the election,’ you set up a false narrative,” he said.
“He set up a false hope for a lot of people,” Guthrie said. “There were a lot of people coming because they were trying to change the outcome,” which wasn’t possible.
Also, Vice President Mike Pence did not have the authority to only accept some state results but not others, Guthrie said.
“That wasn’t going to happen,” he said. “Mike Pence wasn’t going to do that.”
Multiple House members, in addition to Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley, objected to the results from battleground states during the certification, saying the results were potentially tainted with voter fraud.
When asked about those claims from federal lawmakers, Guthrie said the states handle their own elections, adding, “There’s nobody claiming there was any fraud that would change the results” of the election.
None of the GOP controlled state legislators in battleground states sent alternate electors or filed a protest asking Congress to not count their electors, Guthrie said.
“I had to vote to certify (the result) and fulfill my oath, because, to me, the 12th Amendment was clear,” Guthrie said. The 12th Amendment describes Congress’s role as merely counting the results that have already been legally certified by the states, Guthrie said in a press release prior to the interview.
“Who am I to overturn the state legislatures?” he said.
With certification past, Guthrie said Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20, and with a narrow Democratic majority in the House, Democrats will have to work with Republican members to move legislation.
“There is only going to be nine votes between Republicans and Democrats,” Guthrie said, referring to the thin Democratic majority. “They are going to have to work with us to get anything done.”
Guthrie said if the majority leadership takes a more centrist approach, achievements are possible on issues including health care, prescription drug prices and the environment.
“If (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) is willing to do things we all agree on, we can have a successful legislative session,” he said.
Guthrie, who has worked on COVID-19 vaccine issues in committee, said a focus for him is vaccine distribution.
“Getting vaccines back into people is what will get us back to normal,” he said. The hope is for the identified vulnerable groups to have been vaccinated by April and for vaccines to be widely available upon demand by June.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
