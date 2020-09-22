Congressman Brett Guthrie discussed Monday the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy and the possibility of a vaccine during a phone interview shortly after he had returned to Washington.
Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican who is up for reelection this year against Democratic challenger Hank Linderman, also advocated the need for more federal help to assist businesses, and unemployed workers, affected by the COVID-19 economic slump.
On Friday, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, creating a vacancy on the court less than two months before the presidential election.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has vowed to fill the vacancy and President Donald Trump said he would announce a nominee this week.
In 2016, McConnell refused to hold confirmation hearings on Merrick Garland, who President Barack Obama attempted to appoint to the Supreme Court. At the time, McConnell said the Senate should not take up a Supreme Court nomination in an election year.
Guthrie, however, said he believes the Senate should move to approve a new member to the Supreme Court this year.
“I do encourage our two Senators to move forward,” said Guthrie about replacing Ginsburg this year.
The Senate can move forward, because the GOP controls the Senate and Trump is also a Republican, and they can agree on a nominee, Guthrie said. That wasn’t the case in 2016, Guthrie said.
“I don’t know if President Obama would have nominated someone the Senate (would have) confirmed,” Guthrie said. “If president Obama had nominated (a conservative), it would have moved forward.
On the possibility of there being a COVID-19 being approved by the FDA, Guthrie, who is a ranking GOP member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s oversight and investigations committee, said the heads of several pharmaceutical companies working on a vaccine have testified before the body.
Several companies are in “phase 3” vaccine trials, which involve 30,000 people each.
The trials take time, because those given the vaccine go about their lives, taking normal precautions to avoid contracting the virus, while others in the study are given a placebo.
The CEO of Pfizer “says they’ll have enough data by the end of October” to know if the vaccine is effective, Guthrie said. All the vaccine trials are focusing on a protein in the novel coronavirus, Guthrie said, adding the research is built on earlier research on other coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS.
The vaccine will have to be approved by the scientists of the FDA before it is made available for use.
“I do know, when there’s a vaccine available to the American people, it will be approved safe and effective by the FDA,” Guthrie said.
A hearing will be held on Sept. 30 in the oversight and investigations committee, to discuss how a vaccine will be distributed, he said.
Guthrie said he does expect a vaccine to begin being distributed to select groups, such as first responders and the medically vulnerable, sometime this year.
“If you could start vaccinating first-responders, healthcare workers, people with pre-existing conditions and people in nursing homes, you could really get back to normal by January or February,” Guthrie said.
A vaccine will be offered to at least some groups by January or February, he said.
The economy does need additional federal stimulus to deal with the impact of the pandemic, but “I don’t know if there are going to be any breakthroughs in the stimulus bill,” Guthrie said. The focus for now is passing a continuing resolution, which would keep government spending at current levels through Dec. 11.
A continuing resolution has to be passed by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown.
The goal is to pass a “clean” continuing resolution with no additional projects attached, so COVID-19 relief won’t be tied to the resolution, Guthrie said.
“The Democrats wanted to move (the expiration of the continuing resolution) to the end of February,” he said. “(But) we felt this Congress should write its own spending bills. Budget bills passed after the continuing resolution could include funds for COVID-19 relief.”
More relief is necessary, Guthrie said.
When Congress passed the CARES Act in the spring, “We did it expecting COVID-19 would behave like other coronaviruses” and would dissipate by mid-summer,” Guthrie said. “Transmission of other coronaviruses, like SARS, had been reduced in warmer temperatures. In the case of the novel coronavirus, that didn’t happen. People have changed their behavior because of the coronavirus, and I understand that.”
Those lifestyle changes have hampered businesses, he said.
“It has been longer than we expected,” so Congress should provide additional unemployment and small business relief, Guthrie said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
