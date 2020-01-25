Congressman Brett Guthrie said he hopes the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump wraps up quickly in the U.S. Senate, so Congress can get to work on other issues.
Washington, D.C., has been at a standstill as the Senate hears the case, which centers on whether Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine, while pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call to open an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The House impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction.
Guthrie, who represents the Second Congressional District, which includes Owensboro, said Friday he does not believe the Senate will find Trump guilty.
“I don’t see how there is ever going to be 67 votes to remove the president from office,” Guthrie said during an interview at the Messenger-Inquirer. “I think Sen. (Mitch) McConnell is handling it absolutely correct. He’s saying, ‘let the Democratic impeachment managers make their case.’ ”
After the House impeachment managers finish, White House attorneys will have 24 hours to rebut the charges, and then the Senate will ask questions, Guthrie said.
“It takes 51 votes to ask for more evidence,” Guthrie said. “My view of it is I think we know where it’s going to end up; we know where the votes are, so let’s get the Senate back to doing the business of the American people.”
Last week, the Government Accountability Office issued a statement saying the Trump Administration broke the law by withholding aid to Ukraine, which had been appropriated by Congress.
Guthrie said the GAO also found President Barack Obama’s Administration broke a health care law, but that Congress didn’t impeach Obama.
“Congress made the money conditional on Ukraine making improvements on corruption,” Guthrie said. “... I think what President Trump would argue is he’s the final say on when the money is released.”
Congress consults GAO findings, Guthrie said, but said, “the determination of whether the law was broken is done by the judicial branch.”
On the process going forward, Guthrie said, “if we get to Thursday or Friday, the Senate is going to have to make a decision: Do they have enough evidence to vote? I would say Sen. McConnell would say that they do.
“We know what the evidence is, the House is just presenting what they’ve already put forth,” Guthrie said. “If they decide to go for more witnesses … this could go on for months. It really could drag into at least weeks, if not months. I think it would be good for the Senate to make their decision and vote their conscience, and I don’t think the president will be removed from office, and let’s get to doing important things.”
When asked if the Senate should hear witnesses, Guthrie said, “I think the senators can look at the phone call … the actual transcript of the phone call is not what the whistleblower said it was.”
A whistleblower started the process that led to Trump’s impeachment by alleging Trump was seeking a “quid pro quo,” where Trump would release the military aid if the Ukrainians would open an investigation on Biden.
“There’s no quid pro quo in the phone call,” Guthrie said. “He never even mentioned the aid.”
Guthrie said Democrat impeachment managers say people can “infer” Trump was suggesting a quid pro quo.
“I don’t think you can,” Guthrie said. “I don’t see that, and are you going to impeach a duly elected president over what you interpret … out of a phone call. I don’t think that’s adequate to do that.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
