Congressman Brett Guthrie said Wednesday that immigration policies that keep migrants outside the United States are needed, because it will help reduce exploitation of migrants by drug cartels.
Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, discussed a visit to the southern border with the Owensboro Rotary Club. In an interview before the meeting, Guthrie said he met Tuesday with Border Patrol officials, toured facilities where juvenile migrants are being held and talked with officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Guthrie said the Biden Administration’s decision to end the Trump Administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy last January resulted in people coming into the country claiming refugee status. The policy required people seeking asylum in the U.S. to stay in Mexico while waiting for their claim to be heard.
“When President Biden got rid of ‘Remain in Mexico,’ the floodgates opened again,” Guthrie told rotary members during a noon talk at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Guthrie said removing “Remain in Mexico” created an incentive for people to cross the border, because people claiming refugee status are allowed to remain in the U.S. pending a court date. The “Remain in Mexico” policy “was a deterrent for people to come,” Guthrie said.
The Biden Administration was forced to restart the policy by a court order. Guthrie said the restarted program has conditions, so few people are returned to Mexico.
Guthrie said allowing migrants seeking asylum to stay in the country “incentivizes illegal immigration.” That has led to a business among drug cartels to move people across the border. Cartel members subject minors to extortion, sexual assault, human trafficking and violence, Guthrie said.
“There shouldn’t be a policy that incentivizes the way these people are treated by the cartels,” Guthrie said.
When asked if Congress was working on immigration policy reform, Guthrie said: “You have to have the border secure” first.
“You’ve got to stop the incentive for the cartels,” Guthrie said.
Fentanyl crosses the border, because the synthetic opioid is easy to transport, Guthrie said. Fentanyl is highly potent.
“It’s what’s causing our overdoses here,” Guthrie said.
Fentanyl is temporarily classified as a Schedule I controlled substance, meaning it’s considered a drug with no accepted medical purpose and a high degree of abuse. The temporary scheduling is set to expire in February.
“My big push, when I get back to committee, is to get it permanently scheduled,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie is the ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee.
“I would be willing to allow research (on fentanyl), to schedule it and allow research,” Guthrie said.
But fentanyl should be treated differently, because “it’s more potent, and easiest to smuggle,” he said.
On Tuesday, members of the state Senate released their redistricting maps for Congressional seats. The Senate’s proposal would cause Guthrie’s Second District to gain Muhlenberg, McLean and Ohio counties, while losing some counties in central Kentucky. Daviess County remains in Guthrie’s district under the proposed map.
“One of my priorities was to keep Owensboro and Daviess County” in the Second District, Guthrie said. “I have absolutely enjoyed working with the leaders in Daviess County.”
Congressional maps are required to be redrawn based on the most current U.S. Census data.
“You always hate to lose places you had where you made friendships,” Guthrie said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.