Rep. Brett Guthrie and the retiring leader of Big Rivers Electric Corp. said Wednesday an Environmental Protection Agency plan to limit carbon emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants would result in higher energy fees for households and industries, while having a negligible affect on reducing carbon emissions globally.
Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican who represents Kentucky’s Second Congressional District, said he met with officials from energy producers Wednesday at Big Rivers’ headquarters in Owensboro to discuss the proposed regulation. Guthrie told reporters afterward that government officials “need to be reasonable” in regulating carbon emissions, while insisting the power industry was not ready to comply with the rule and likely wouldn’t be by the 2030 deadline.
Guthrie accused the Biden Administration of having a goal “to have no fossil fuels.”
According to the Associated Press, the proposed plan would set emissions rules on vehicles.
Regarding power plants, an Environmental Protection Agency rule proposed in May would require power plants to “capture smokestack emissions using technology that has long been promised but is not widely used in the United States.”
“We are really concerned about the direction of the (Biden) Administration,” Guthrie said. The regulation would result in “putting more regulations on our energy supplies” while increasing demand for electric vehicles.
According to the EPA, transportation and electric power were responsible for 53% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2021.
But the electricity for electric vehicles would have to be produced by power plants, Guthrie said, while alternative sources of power, such as solar and wind, are “less reliable” than fossil fuel production.
Bob Berry, who is retiring from Big Rivers this year, said the regulation would raise power rates for industry.
“We are not against doing something for the climate,” he said. “But our concern is, when we start raising rates to our industrial customers, they are going to go to other countries and build plants there.”
China has more fossil fuel energy plants under construction than the U.S. has in operation.
If the U.S. cuts carbon emissions, “we are not really making a difference” in global emissions, Guthrie said.
When asked if that reasoning was a recipe to do nothing to reduce climate emissions, Guthrie said 2% of the the world’s carbon emissions are generated by the United States.
By reducing U.S. emissions to zero, “you don’t solve the problem,” he said. “If you are going to double the cost of power to the American consumer with no impact, (we would say) ‘you shouldn’t do that.’ ”
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, in 2019, energy production in the U.S. produced 5.130 million metric tons of carbon. Global carbon emissions from energy production that year totaled 32.621 million metric tons, the USGS reported.
If the U.S. enacts carbon regulations on power generation while countries like China and India do not, “we are putting ourselves at a disadvantage,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie said the proposed EPA regulation would require the power industry to produce carbon capture technology that “currently is not there.”
The federal government should research carbon capture technology, Berry said, “rather than saying, ‘You have to figure it out by 2030.’ ”
Measures such as carbon sequestration have been “somewhat successful,” Berry said, but there are questions to be answered.
“That’s the issue with carbon capture today, if you capture it, what do you do with it?” he said. “That’s what me mean by having to plan.”
Later, Guthrie said, “What I say to my colleagues is, we all believe less carbon is better, but zero carbon is impossible.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
