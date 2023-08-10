Rep. Brett Guthrie and the retiring leader of Big Rivers Electric Corp. said Wednesday an Environmental Protection Agency plan to limit carbon emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants would result in higher energy fees for households and industries, while having a negligible affect on reducing carbon emissions globally.

Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican who represents Kentucky’s Second Congressional District, said he met with officials from energy producers Wednesday at Big Rivers’ headquarters in Owensboro to discuss the proposed regulation. Guthrie told reporters afterward that government officials “need to be reasonable” in regulating carbon emissions, while insisting the power industry was not ready to comply with the rule and likely wouldn’t be by the 2030 deadline.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.