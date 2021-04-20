A bill co-sponsored by Rep. Brett Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed.
Guthrie and Democrat Rep. Kurt Shrader introduced the “Protecting Access to Safe and Effective Medicines Act” in the House. The Senate’s companion bill received final passage last week, clearing the bill to be signed by Biden.
A name-brand prescription drug developed by a pharmaceutical company is considered exclusive to that company for a five-year period — although the period can be renewed if changes are made to the drug’s composition.
Guthrie said the bill prevents drug companies from making small changes that don’t improve the efficacy of a drug simply to renew a drug’s exclusivity.
“The issue is we want innovation, but we also want better drug prices,” Guthrie said Monday.
Drug companies are granted five years of exclusivity for drugs they create “because that drives innovation,” Guthrie said.
If a pharmaceutical company changes the drug in such as way that improves its effectiveness, the bill says the company can renew its exclusivity for another five years.
“To get more exclusivity, you have to change it at the molecular level,” Guthrie said. “If you don’t change your drug at the molecular level, you don’t get extended exclusivity. “...It’s a bipartisan bill. ...There are bipartisan efforts to get a handle on drug prices.”
Guthrie said bipartisan bills are possible on prescription drugs; however, large measures that contain “price controls” on prescription drugs will negatively impact drug development.
Last fall, the House passed House Resolution 3, which dealt with prescription drug prices.
The bill is pending in the Senate, but Democratic Party leadership in Congress is discussing whether or not to include provisions of HR 3 in the infrastructure bill expected to be the next major piece of Biden’s agenda, media reports said in late March.
Guthrie said “if they had passed HR 3 a decade ago, we wouldn’t have the pharmaceutical industry that produced the (COVD-19) vaccines,” and added the Congressional Budget Office reports if HR 3 became law “there are going to be less drugs coming into the marketplace” from the pharmaceutical companies.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.