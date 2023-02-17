Two local schools are working to connect eighth-grade boys with positive male role models and teach life skills to help them become successful men.
College View and Burns middle schools held their Guys with Ties club meeting Thursday.
Mike Riggs, GAP coordinator at CVMS, said the school uses the program as a leadership club.
“When you’re in the classroom, you’re seeing kids who are leaders, but sometimes they’re not leading in the correct way,” he said. “We mixed some of our leaders who were leading in the right way and combined the ones who weren’t to provide role models with adults and each other.”
This is the first year CVMS has had the club, but Riggs and CVMS family resource advocate Tyler Brown said they are going to continue to offer it in the future.
Some of the meetings are designated as dress-up days, which means students in the club wear nice clothing and ties.
“The meaning behind that is dressing up to feel good about yourself and look good, and being a leader in the school,” Brown said. “I like the aspect of it that you dress good, you feel good, you look good, you think good.”
Riggs said the students seem to enjoy the club and are consistently asking when the next meeting is.
“It started out with 20 kids, and now we are at 55,” he said. “The kids saw it and wanted to be a part of that, and it’s been really neat.”
Eighth-grader Ty Lillpop said he wanted to join Guys in Ties for the leadership aspect.
“I want to set an example for the younger grades,” he said.
Since joining the club, Lillpop said he’s learned that it’s never too late to correct a mistake.
“No matter the choices you make, you can always do something to make it better,” he said. “Say you do something when you’re young and you don’t know what you’re doing, it doesn’t ruin your life. You can always do something better for the community.”
Brayden Burger, an eighth-grader, said he joined for the same reason as Lillpop, hoping to be a good example for his sixth- and seventh-grade peers.
“I have learned that you can instill leadership at a young age, and you can always do the right thing,” he said.
Part of the program includes exposure to local leaders, and Thursday, CVMS students heard from Rafe Buckner, who spoke about Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Moneta Sleet Jr.
Buckner talked to students about Sleet’s life and his photographs.
Before Thursday, neither Lillpop or Burger had heard of Sleet or his work.
“I thought it was pretty cool for him to come out of Owensboro and do all the stuff he did with Martin Luther King Jr.,” Lillpop said.
Burger said it was interesting to learn about Sleet because he was from Owensboro.
“I haven’t heard of him before,” he said, “and it’s cool that he was the first Black man to win the (Pulitzer) Prize.”
