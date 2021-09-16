The Western Academy at the H.L. Neblett Center is currently accepting applications for its Western Academy program, which is now open to African American males in grades 3-8.
Olga McKissic, academy director, said Wednesday that the academy is now in its third year, and it has added a grade-level each year.
The Western Academy is designed for African American and biracial males in grades 3-12 to solidify their reading and math skills.
“We wanted to have a positive alternative ... in our community in regards to the violence that was happening,” McKissic said. “Looking into that, we also found that was an academic gap with our boys of color, and looking at all of that, we felt that we could help correct that problem two-fold.”
McKissic said that in order to address those issues, the Western Academy is designed to help young men grow into successful adults through encouragement, empowerment and education. In doing so, the educational gap that exists is closing.
Those interested in the Western Academy program can submit an application through its Facebook page. The program officially begins Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Neblett Center, 801 W. Fifth St. The first session of the year will be Saturday, Oct. 16, after the fall break.
Face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing will be utilized during the academy’s programming.
McKissic said the Western Academy promotes its “well principals,” which are well spoken, well read, well mannered, well dressed and well traveled.
“That is what we are trying to do, get them to be well prepared for life,” she said.
McKissic said the Western Academy takes inspiration from the Black Male Working Academy, or BMW Academy, in Lexington.
“They have exposed their scholars to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Big Ben in London,” she said. “They have been to Dubai, and the latest trip they are going on is to Egypt and we want to be a part of that travel with them.”
McKissic said that travel will help teach Western Academy Scholars that they are not limited to confines of their current surroundings, that anything is possible if you work hard enough.
While the H.L. Neblett Center and The Western Academy support sports, McKissic said it is important for parents to understand that the combination of athletics and academic achievements will help their student achieve their goals.
For more information about the H.L. Neblett Center, visit https://hlneblett.org.
